Is Assassin's Creed Shadows coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

After multiple delays, Assassin's Creed Shadows has been confirmed to be launched on March 20, 2025. However, if you were wondering whether you will be able to play it on your PS4 or Xbox One, the answer is no. Ubisoft has confirmed that the game will not be releasing for older gen consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One.

This article explains which platforms the title will be releasing on besides its gameplay features.

Can you play Assassin's Creed Shadows on PS4 and Xbox One?

You will not be able to play Assassin’s Creed Shadows on the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game will be launched for the Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. However, there are rumors that it may be released for the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.

Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay features

You will be shifting between two different characters (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows takes us on a journey to feudal Japan. You will be transitioning between two characters – Naoe, a shinobi assassin and Yasuke, the legendary African samurai of feudal Japan.

The main story will take you between 30 to 40 hours to complete, while exploring everything the game has to offer could take over 80 hours. Ubisoft is also considering adding a New Game Plus mode after launch, depending on player feedback.

Ubisoft has revealed that the map size in Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be comparable to the vast world of ancient Egypt in Assassin’s Creed Origins. The game features expansive and detailed environments like busy ports, castles, and shrines. You will play through dynamic weather systems like changing seasons and sudden changes in weather.

Since there are many features in the game, older-gen consoles like the Xbox One and PS4 may not be able to meet its demands. The title uses the new Anvil Engine that is best suited for current-gen consoles like Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The sheer scale and level of detail in the game require high-end hardware for it to run smoothly, making it impractical to release the title on older consoles.

While the transition may be disappointing for some, it ultimately allows studios to push the boundaries of game design without being restricted by outdated hardware. If you want to experience Assassin’s Creed Shadows in all its glory, upgrading to a next-gen console or a high-performance gaming PC may be the best option.

