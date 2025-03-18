How to change gear appearance in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows will be launching on March 20, 2025, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game has a very special customization feature where players can modify the look of their weapons as well as their armor. However, before you can change the appearance of your gear in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you must first unlock the Transmog system.

This guide will walk you through how to unlock the Transmog system and customize your gear.

How to customize your gear in Assassin's Creed Shadows

1) Unlock the Hideout

You must first complete the prologue (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

The Transmog system is not available at the start of the game. To unlock it, you must first complete the prologue and unlock the Hideout at Tomiko’s residence. The Hideout serves as the home base for both Naoe and Yasuke throughout the game. This happens relatively early in the story, so you won’t have to wait long.

2) Recruit the blacksmith

You can now change the look of your armor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Once the Hideout is unlocked, you must recruit Heiji, the blacksmith by starting Tomiko’s first quest, "The Way of the Blacksmith." Completing this quest unlocks the Transmog system, along with the armor and weapon upgrade feature. Since this quest grants access to important customization and enhancement options, we recommend prioritizing it.

3) Build the Forge

You must upgrade your hideout (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

After recruiting Heiji, you must build the Forge in the Hideout. Inside the main Hideout building, you will find a small model of the compound where you can manage upgrades. Select the Forge from the available options and gather the necessary resources to build it. If you’re short on materials, raid nearby castles to collect what you need.

Once the Forge is constructed, speak with Heiji, who will explain the Forge's features and introduce you to the Transmog system.

4) Customize your gear

You can change the appearance of your gear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

With the Transmog system unlocked, open the Inventory Menu to begin customizing your equipment. Highlight the item you want to change, then look at the bottom-right corner of the screen for the Customize option. Press Y on Xbox or Triangle on PlayStation to open the customization menu. From there, you can select your preferred appearance.

The Transmog system works for all three weapon types and both armor types. Once you’ve discovered an item’s appearance, you can apply that look whenever you like. If you need materials for building the Forge or other upgrades, consider raiding castles. Many of these locations are packed with valuable resources that will help you unlock the customization features more quickly.

