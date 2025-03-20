Scouts in AC Shadows: How to refill and increase the maximum count

Scouts play a crucial role in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, giving you an edge in exploration, resource gathering, and stealth. They help you track down quest targets, collect resources from enemy camps, and reduce regional alert levels, making it easier to navigate hostile areas.

Learning how to unlock, refill, and increase your Scout count will give you a strategic advantage. This guide covers everything you need to know to get the most out of your Scouts.

How to unlock and use Scouts in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

You unlock Scouts by building the Kakurega in your Hideout, which becomes available after progressing through the story. Once unlocked, Scouts can track quest targets, gather resources, and reduce enemy alert levels.

1) Tracking quests

Use scouts to track quests (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To find quest objectives using scouts, open the map, select “Track” on a quest, then choose “Scout Objective” and “Dispatch.” If the Scout succeeds, the search area will shrink, making it easier to find your target. You can send more Scouts to cover larger areas. Upgrading the Study in your Hideout will reduce the search zone size.

2) Gathering resources

Use scouts to gather resources (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Scouts can also gather resources from stockpiles found in castles and enemy outposts. Once they finish the smuggling operation at the end of the season, the resources will be delivered to your Hideout. Upgrading the Stable reduces the number of Scouts needed for smuggling, making the process more efficient.

3) Lowering alert levels

If enemies raise an alarm, the regional alert level increases, making the area more dangerous. You can send Scouts to lower this alert level by selecting “Clear Regional Alert” from the map. This becomes available after upgrading the Kakurega.

4) Refilling scouts

Increase your scout limit by upgrading your hideout (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Scouts refill automatically at the end of each season. You can also manually change the season from the map screen. Another way to refill Scouts is by helping civilians. If you save someone from bandits, they’ll offer you a world rumor or scout intel. Choosing scout intel will refill one Scout.

You can also buy Scouts with money. At any Kakurega, you can refill a Scout for 200 mon. This is useful if you need more Scouts right away.

5) Increasing scout limit

To increase your Scout limit, upgrade the Study in your Hideout. The first upgrade costs 60 crops, 40 wood, and 10 minerals and adds one Scout. Each additional upgrade increases your Scout capacity further.

Upgrading the Stable also helps. Each Stable upgrade reduces the number of Scouts needed for smuggling, giving you more to use elsewhere.

Upgrade the Study early to increase your Scout pool. Helping civilians is a free and quick way to refill Scouts. Before tackling high-alert areas, use Scouts to lower the alert level to make missions easier. Managing Scouts well will give you a major tactical advantage.

