Everything confirmed for Assassin’s Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji so far

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has a fresh storyline set in feudal Japan. The the 14th main installment in the series introduces a new mechanic where you get to control two protagonists — Naoe and Yasuke. Even before the base game’s release, Ubisoft confirmed that an expansion titled Claws of Awaji will follow later in 2025.

Here’s a detailed look at what to expect from this upcoming DLC for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Upcoming content in Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Claws of Awaji

The DLC will be launched later in 2025 (Image via Ubisoft)

This expansion will take you to the island of Awaji beyond Osaka Bay. The new open-world region will be filled with dangers, including a deadly faction called the Sanzoku Ippa, known for setting traps and ambushes. You will need to stay vigilant and use stealth and strategy to survive.

Claws of Awaji’s storyline follows Naoe and Yasuke as they hunt for a local treasure on this mysterious island. The conflict with the Sanzoku Ippa will force them to adapt their fighting styles and explore new tactical approaches. The island’s dynamic environment and the constant threat of ambushes will challenge even experienced players.

Ubisoft has confirmed that Claws of Awaji will bring new content, such as

A new open-world region to explore.

A new faction, the Sanzoku Ippa.

Over 10 hours of additional gameplay, including side quests.

New abilities and skills for both protagonists.

New gear and weapons, including the exclusive Bō weapon for Naoe.

Naoe’s new weapon, the Bō, will add a unique combat style to the game. However, Yasuke’s kit will remain unchanged for now, though future expansions may introduce new weapons for him.

How to access Claws of Awaji in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows: Claws of Awaji will be available later in 2025 and won't be present in the base game during its launch. Users who pre-order the Assassin's Creed Shadows game will receive the expansion for free once it's available. This is valid for every edition of the game, even Digital Deluxe.

Pre-ordering also allows access to the bonus quest Thrown to the Dogs, which is available upon starting the game. Originally, this quest was supposed to be in a seasonal pass, but due to Ubisoft's decision to get rid of the season pass, it is now being used as a pre-order reward.

Claws of Awaji will offer over 10 hours of additional gameplay, including side quests that delve deeper into the rich lore of feudal Japan. Naoe will gain access to the Bō, a traditional Okinawan staff weapon, adding a unique combat style to her arsenal.

While an exact release date for Claws of Awaji has not been confirmed, Ubisoft has indicated a launch window later in 2025. This expansion underscores Ubisoft's commitment to delivering substantial post-launch content.

