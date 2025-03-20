Eagle Vision in Assassin's Creed Shadows, explained

Eagle Vision returns in Assassin's Creed Shadows but with few notable changes. Unlike earlier games in the series, Eagle Vision in Shadows offers a more focused and strategic approach, fitting the game's setting in feudal Japan. You will get to control two characters — Naoe and Yasuke.

However, Naoe will have exclusive access to Eagle Vision, which will allow her to detect enemies and perform assassinations. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how it works and why it matters in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

How Eagle Vision works in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

1) Detecting enemies

Get to higher ground to use the ability efficiently (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, only Naoe uses Eagle Vision to spot enemies and key locations in the surroundings. With this ability active, hostile NPCs are shown in red, while friendly NPCs and non-combatants are displayed in orange. This will assist you in identifying friendly and hostile figures instantly.

Unlike other titles, such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Eagle Vision no longer just sees through walls in Shadows. Rather, it shifts to focusing on positioning and awareness as well.

Naoe's Eagle Vision also allows you to filter and accentuate various sounds, revealing enemy patrol patterns. This facilitates the prediction of enemy movement for effective ambushes. Besides enemies, Eagle Vision shows hiding places and interactive objects in the environment, allowing you to outsmart opponents.

2) The "Observe" mechanic

You can tag enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has introduced a new feature called "Observe." Both Naoe and Yasuke can use this mode to quickly gather intelligence on nearby targets. Observe allows you to tag enemies and objects, and this feature can be activated while crouching on high ground, giving a broader view of the map.

Combining Eagle Vision and Observe provides a deeper layer of stealth gameplay. For example, Naoe can use Eagle Vision to detect enemy positions through walls, then switch to Observe to track their movements and identify patterns. This makes it easier to avoid direct confrontations and set up stealth kills.

Eagle Vision becomes crucial in dealing with smarter enemies in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. By identifying patrol routes and enemy types beforehand, you can avoid detection and eliminate threats efficiently. Certain enemies, like servants, will raise alarms when they spot you, adding another layer of challenge.

3) Tactical stealth

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, hiding in the dark makes Naoe almost invisible to enemies. Shadowed areas, be it indoors or outdoors, can be good hiding spots, allowing you to sneak through hostile areas undetected. Destroying lanterns with shuriken will allow you to travel paths more easily.

While crouching, Naoe’s footsteps are quieter, reducing the chance of alerting guards, especially on the traditional Japanese "nightingale floors," which are designed to creak under pressure. Going prone further lowers visibility, allowing Naoe to roll or crawl to avoid detection.

Eagle Vision in Assassin's Creed Shadows, combined with the Observe mechanic, is not just a simple combat mechanic but also allows you to develop battle strategies. Whether sneaking through a heavily guarded castle or setting up an ambush in the dark, Eagle Vision gives Naoe the upper hand.

