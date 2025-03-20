How does Assassin's Creed Shadows player count compare to previous Assassin's Creed titles?

It’s no secret that Assassin’s Creed Shadows has had an explosive start and has already marked its position within the franchise. Newly released, the game has astonishing statistics in terms of players on Steam while overshadowing some of the largest titles of the Assassin’s Creed series.

Ad

But how does this new entry perform against the older counterparts like Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins? Let’s take a closer look at how Shadows' player count compares to past titles.

A strong start for Assassin’s Creed Shadows

AC Shadows has 'very positive' rating on Steam (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows has already surpassed an impressive 28620 peak concurrent players on Steam, making it one of the most successful launches in the franchise’s history in user engagement. It has received good reviews on multiple platforms and currently sits at a "very positive" rating on Steam.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Everything confirmed for Assassin’s Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji so far

How it compares to other Assassin’s Creed games

1) Outperforming Valhalla and Mirage

Shadows has already outperformed Assassin's Creed Valhalla by a significant margin. Valhalla's peak player count reached 15,431 in December 2022 — that’s more than 13,000 players fewer than Shadows' debut numbers. Assassin's Creed Mirage saw even lower engagement, with a peak of 7,837 players — making Shadows’ numbers over 20,000 players higher.

Ad

2) Chasing Odyssey and origins

While Shadows has already surpassed some recent titles, it still has a way to go before catching up to the all-time highs of Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Origins. Odyssey holds the record with a peak of 61,984 players, while Origins follows with 41,541 players. That means Shadows would need to more than double its current peak to match Odyssey’s success.

Assassin's Creed Shadows’ early success suggests it could continue to grow as more players dive in and future updates or expansions are released. The positive reviews and strong player engagement signal that Ubisoft might have a new fan favorite on its hands — even if it hasn't yet reached the heights of Odyssey or Origins.

Ad

Also read: Who voiced Naoe and Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

In short, Assassin's Creed Shadows is off to a fantastic start. While it’s not yet the king of the franchise in terms of player count, it's rapid rise and solid reception suggest that it has the potential to climb even higher.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.