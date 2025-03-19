Who voiced Naoe and Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Assassin's Creed Shadows is set to release on March 20, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. One of the most anticipated games of 2025, it takes us on a journey across 16th-century feudal Japan. A big part of bringing this historical setting to life comes down to the performances of the voice actors behind the game’s dual protagonists, Naoe and Yasuke.

Ad

Here’s a closer look at the talented voices behind these characters.

Voice actors of Naoe and Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows

1) Naoe — Voiced by Tsunoda Masumi

Tsunoda Masumi will be playing Naoe (Image via Instagram/@masumi.music)

Tsunoda Masumi portrays Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows. She stepped into the limelight after her performance as Akemi in the action-thriller film, Yakuza Princess. She has also appeared on several mainstream TV series such as NCIS: Hawaii and the live adaptation of Naruto. Her experience with fast-paced roles is what made her shine as Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ad

Trending

Tsunoda Masumi will be playing Naoe (Image via Instagram/@masumi.music)

Also read: Is Assassin's Creed Shadows coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

2) Yasuke — Voiced by Chirisa Tongayi

Chirisa Tongayi will be playing Yasuke (Image via Instagram/@tongayichirisa)

Chirisa Tongayi plays Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows. He initially earned the spotlight for portraying Shill in The Jim Gaffigan Show and for voicing an inmate in the game Wolfenstein: The New Order. He also played Cheetor in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. With his profound acting voice and dynamic talent, he will no doubt provide depth and nuance to Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ad

As for the other voice actors, Hiro Kanagawa will be voicing Oda Nobunaga in the game. He might be familiar to many of you as the voice of Fire Lord Sozin from the live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix. He has also starred as Dr. Hirai on the 2022 Netflix series Star Trek: Discovery.

Similarly, Mackenyu voicing Gennojou might also seem quite familiar to players. He portrayed Roronoa Zoro in the One Piece live-action series and Haruto Ichihara in the 2019 animated movie Ni no Kuni.

Ad

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows: Will there be a multiplayer and co-op mode?

Ubisoft’s decision to cast Tsunoda and Chirisa reflects the company’s commitment to delivering authentic and compelling performances. Their backgrounds in action and drama are well-suited for the intense and emotional storylines of Assassin's Creed Shadows. As the release date approaches, fans are excited to see how these performances will shape the game’s narrative and atmosphere.

Ad

Check out our other Assassin's Creed Shadows guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.