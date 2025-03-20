Assassin's Creed Shadows vs Ghost of Tsushima: Similarities and differences explored

Ever since the announcement that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set in feudal Japan, there has been constant comparisons with the Ghost of Tsushima. Since both games are set in the same period, fans have drawn plenty of comparisons between the two. While there are some aspects that are similar, there are certainly huge differences in the story, structure, and gameplay.

Here’s a detailed comparison of how the two games stack up against each other.

Assassin's Creed Shadows vs Ghost of Tsushima: A comparison

Similarities

1) Horse riding

The camera is more third-person-like in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Both Assassin's Creed Shadows and Ghost of Tsushima feature horse riding as a key means of traversal. The HUD design and third-person perspective while riding feels familiar, with Shadows adopting a similar layout to Ghost of Tsushima. The core riding mechanics are smooth in both games, though the camera angle and responsiveness differ slightly.

2) Stealth and combat

Both games require stealth and silence. Positioning and distractions ensure success in combat, and combat is fluid and responsive. Overall, these factors make it possible to use different tactical approaches depending on the situation. Each game has distinct nuances, but the balance between stealth and personalized conflict remains the same.

3) Side quests and exploration

AC Shadows has rewarding exploration (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Both games incorporate side quests that revolve around culture. In Ghost of Tsushima, you have the option to try haiku writing, bamboo strikes, and a myriad of tales where you assist villagers and unlock novel abilities. Shadows presents traditional tea ceremonies alongside Sumi-e painting, which have the same rewards with cultural depth.

4) Gear and customization

Customization is easily one of the features both games excel in. In Ghost of Tsushima, weapon and armor upgrades change the stats and also visually look different. A Transmorg system is introduced in Shadows, which allows players to change the visuals of their gear without changing the performance.

5) HUD and interface

Shadows has the same interface as Tushima compared to Assassins Creed games like Valhalla. Players of both games will feel familiar with Shadows as they share the same design with the health bar, stealth detection meter, and weapon menu.

Differences

1) Riding perspective

The riding experience differs in terms of perspective. Ghost of Tsushima uses a lower camera angle at the horse’s waist, which creates a more intimate, grounded feel. Shadows stick to a more traditional third-person view consistent with other Assassin’s Creed titles.

2) Character control

You can change characters before missions in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Ghost of Tsushima focuses on a single protagonist, Jin Sakai, whose story unfolds through his transformation from samurai to ghost. On the other hand, Shadows features a dual-character system with Naoe, a stealth-focused shinobi, and Yasuke, a powerful African samurai. Switching between characters introduces varied playstyles and mission structures.

3) Combat style

Ghost of Tsushima emphasizes precision and stance-based combat, where each stance counters specific enemy types. In contrast, Shadows offers a more straightforward combat system with Yasuke’s heavy strikes and Naoe’s fast, stealth-based attacks. Shadows introduces a Posture attack mechanic, allowing players to break enemy guards.

4) Artistic setting

Ghost of Tsushima is known for its artistic and cinematic approach, utilizing bold colors and powerful lighting to induce a painting-like effect. Shadows takes a more realistic approach with elaborate textures and ray tracing providing a more genuine, but less stylized look.

5) Running and climbing

Movement and climbing are major differences between the two. Shadows incorporates the freerunning style of parkour from Assassin's Creed, with smoother animations and better tools like grappling hooks. Still, there is less area for exploration because of sheer vertical surfaces that can’t be climbed. Ghost of Tsushima has a greater sense of freedom when it comes to roaming, and exploration is thus less restricted.

6) Side activities

The games also differ in tone in how they treat the side activities. Ghost of Tsushima has an emphasis on self-reflection and self-improvement with their bamboo strikes and haiku writing. In contrast, Shadows allows players to participate in tea ceremonies and Sumi-e painting, placing greater focus on cultural and artistic appreciation.

Both Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Ghost of Tsushima capture the allure of Feudal Japan expertly, each in their own unique way. Ghost of Tsushima is more focused on atmospheric combat, storytelling, and detail, while Assassin’s Creed Shadows focuses on stealth, exploration, and sticking to the wider AC timeline.

