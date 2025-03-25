Assassin's Creed Shadows patch 1.0.1: Hotfix size and bug fixes explored

Ubisoft has announced that the Assassin's Creed Shadows patch 1.0.1 is set to arrive across all platforms on March 25, 2025. The update brings many hotfixes for various bugs that typically ruin the player experience. Version 1.0.1 of the game will be out at 18:00 UTC and is expected to be between 7GB and 8GB in size based on your platform.

This article explores when to expect the Assassin's Creed Shadows patch 1.0.1 and all the bug fixes it will bring.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Patch 1.0.1 release date and size

The Assassin's Creed Shadows patch 1.0.1 is set to introduce a set of hotfixes to various bugs plaguing the game. It will be arriving later today, March 25, 2025, at 18:00 UTC / 2 pm EDT / 11 am PT. The update will go live across all platforms and can be downloaded by heading to your library on your PC or console. Below is a countdown timer for when the update releases.

According to the official Reddit post in the r/AssassinsCreed subreddit, the update size will be based on the platforms on which the game is available:

Xbox Series X|S: 8.88GB

PlayStation 5: 1.41GB

PC: 7.03GB

MAC: 9GB

For PC users, the update will likely be released on the Steam and Ubisoft Connect launchers. The update can be downloaded once the countdown hits zero.

Assassin's Creed 1.0.1 update patch notes

Ubisoft has revealed the following bug fixes to be arriving with the Assassin's Creed Shadows Patch 1.0.1 update.

Stabilization - Fixed some global issues.

[PS5] Fixed a Photo mode issue that could cause a crash when fetching photos to display on the world map.

[PC] Fixed a Photo mode issue that could cause a crash when taking a photo.

It is unclear if any other issues players have already raised will be fixed with this update. That said, the aforementioned changes will go live once the patch rolls out in a few hours.

