How to unlock double assassination in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Mar 19, 2025 15:16 GMT
double assassination in Assassin
A guide to unlocking the Double Assassination skill (Image via Ubisoft)

Double assassination in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a core mechanic that, as the name suggests, lets you take two enemies down simultaneously. Originally introduced in AC2, this feature has been present in almost every game in the series and is the case for the recent installment. However, you will need to take a few factors into account for being able to double assassinate enemies.

Ad

We explore how you can unlock the ability of double assassination in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Unlocking double assassination in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The double assassinate ability in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)
The double assassinate ability in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

This ability can be unlocked from your Assassin skill tree. Furthermore, always have the Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows to be able to perform this action. Given Naoe only gets access to one hidden blade, the short dagger will act as your second weapon to take down an additional target.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Keep in mind that Naoe can carry upto two primary weapons between the Tanto, Katana, and Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Combining your hidden blade with the Japanese short blade allows you to stealthily dispatch two enemies at once if they are standing close by.

Like the older games, you will be able to perform running, crouching, standing, or even aerial double assassinations as Naoe.

The Tanto is one of the weapons exclusive to Naoe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)
The Tanto is one of the weapons exclusive to Naoe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

On the other hand, unless you have the Guaranteed Assassination activated, you might be unable to one-hit kill certain targets. Your damage will depend on several factors such as the skills you have unlocked, the ability on your armor, and weapon passives.

Ad

Keep in mind that only Naoe can use the double assassination in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Yasuke lacks this ability due to obvious reasons, as he is supposed to be the tanky combat-focused type, leading to him being locked out of stealth abilities.

For more Assassin's Creed Shadows guide, check out the following:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी