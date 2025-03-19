All Tanto Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

Similar to other weapons, there are a few Tanto Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows that you can unlock and invest in to make this armament more powerful. The traditional Japanese shortblade is one of many tools in Naoe's arsenal that you can use to take down powerful enemies. However, certain skills for the Tanto are locked behind the Knowledge Rank system in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
This article goes over all available Tanto Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how to unlock them.
All available Tanto Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Knowledge Rank 1
You will get access to a total of three Tanto Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows at Knowledge Rank 1.
Knowledge Rank 2
Knowledge Rank 2 will grant you access to a few more skills, including some passives that can be unlocked to make your Tanto attacks more powerful.
Knowledge Rank 3
The aforementioned skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows will be unlocked once you hit Knowledge Rank 3. Invest your mastery points to make these abilities more powerful.
Knowledge Rank 4
Knowledge Rank 4 will add 3 more skills to your arsenal in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Knowledge Rank 5
The aforementioned skills will be unlocked when you reach Knowledge Rank 5 in the game.
Knowledge Rank 6
Reaching Knowledge Rank 6 will unlock the remaining Tanto Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
How to unlock skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Unlike older games in the franchise, skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows depend on your Knowledge Rank level before they can be unlocked. You can upgrade your KR level via activities such as Temple, Shrine, Kofun, Kuji-kiri, Hidden Path, and Kata, alongside completing the main and side quests.
Once you have hit the required Knowledge Rank, you must invest Mastery Points to unlock various abilities for both of the game's protagonists. These can be earned by completing various objectives and gaining experience.
Note that at times, you will need more than one Mastery Point to max out a skill node in the game.
