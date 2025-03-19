All Tanto Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

Similar to other weapons, there are a few Tanto Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows that you can unlock and invest in to make this armament more powerful. The traditional Japanese shortblade is one of many tools in Naoe's arsenal that you can use to take down powerful enemies. However, certain skills for the Tanto are locked behind the Knowledge Rank system in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

This article goes over all available Tanto Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how to unlock them.

All available Tanto Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Tanto skill tree (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Knowledge Rank 1

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Gap Seeker Increase Armor Piercing by 3% Three Global Passive Leap Strike While holding R1/RB, press B/Circle toward the enemy to leap forward and strike. One Tanto Passive Shadow Piercer Throw the Tanto, then dash forward to stab the target and make them Vulnerable, dealing 40% ability damage with each strike. One Tanto Active

You will get access to a total of three Tanto Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows at Knowledge Rank 1.

Knowledge Rank 2

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Backstabber Increase damage from behind by 2%. Three Global Passive Escape Strike While holding RB/R1, press B/Circle to perform a strike and backward dodge. Two Tanto Passive Shadow Barrage Naoe will automatically perform a quick evade before getting hit, lasting 20 seconds and up to 7 hits. Does not work on Grab attacks. One Tanto Active Backstab Light Posture Attacks that hit an enemy’s back trigger Weak Point Attacks. One Tanto Passive

Knowledge Rank 2 will grant you access to a few more skills, including some passives that can be unlocked to make your Tanto attacks more powerful.

Knowledge Rank 3

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Blood Rush Leap Strike and Escape Strike generate 25% of an Adrenaline Chunk on hit. Two Tanto Passive Invigorating Kill Shadow Piercer generates 80% of an Adrenaline Chunk on Kill. Two Tanto Passive Back Breaker Posture attacks performed behind an enemy now have 100% armor-piercing. One Tanto Passive

The aforementioned skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows will be unlocked once you hit Knowledge Rank 3. Invest your mastery points to make these abilities more powerful.

Knowledge Rank 4

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Hidden Hand Sheath your Tanto and extend the Hidden Blade in its classic form to perform an Assassination while in combat. One Tanto Active Shadow Reach Increase Shadow Piercer throw distance by 10 meters. Two Tanto Passive Endless Barrage Each kill while Shadow Barrage is active increases all damage by 5%. Two Tanto Passive

Knowledge Rank 4 will add 3 more skills to your arsenal in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Knowledge Rank 5

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Critical Thinker Increase critical chance by 1%. Three Global Passive Hidden Onslaught +1 Health Segment removed when used against unaware enemies. Two Tanto Passive Contemplation Increases Shadow Barrage duration by 10 seconds or up to 3 additional hits. Two Tanto Passive

The aforementioned skills will be unlocked when you reach Knowledge Rank 5 in the game.

Knowledge Rank 6

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Broken Spirit Hidden Hand cannot be blocked or parried. Two Tanto Passive Healthy Sting Weakpoint Attacks triggered from behind an enemy restore 5% of health. One Tanto Passive

Reaching Knowledge Rank 6 will unlock the remaining Tanto Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to unlock skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Unlike older games in the franchise, skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows depend on your Knowledge Rank level before they can be unlocked. You can upgrade your KR level via activities such as Temple, Shrine, Kofun, Kuji-kiri, Hidden Path, and Kata, alongside completing the main and side quests.

Once you have hit the required Knowledge Rank, you must invest Mastery Points to unlock various abilities for both of the game's protagonists. These can be earned by completing various objectives and gaining experience.

Note that at times, you will need more than one Mastery Point to max out a skill node in the game.

