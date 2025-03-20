All Long Katana skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

The Long Katana skills of Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows dictate his aggressive and relentless combat style. Unlike the finesse and accuracy of typical samurai fighters, Yasuke wields a Long Katana, which is appropriate for his monstrous power. Ubisoft has built a complete Katana skill tree from this sword, giving players a set of skills to master, ranging from devastating slashes to counterattacks while on defense.
If you want to unlock and upgrade Yasuke's Long Katana skills, this guide will break down each of his available skills in his Long Katana skill tree, including all the Knowledge Ranks and how to unlock them in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
All Long Katana skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Knowledge Rank 1
This first tier introduces three core abilities that form the foundation of Yasuke’s katana-based combat style.
Knowledge Rank 2
Rank 2 introduces two abilities, one focusing on overall melee damage and the other enhancing Riposte’s defensive power.
Knowledge Rank 3
Rank 3 introduces three abilities, including a stronger Sheathed Attack and a three-hit combo move.
Knowledge Rank 4
From here, Yasuke’s abilities become more powerful, introducing armor-piercing attacks and devastating counterattacks.
Knowledge Rank 5
At Rank 5, Yasuke’s abilities offers armor-breaking attacks and Adrenaline boosts.
Knowledge Rank 6
The last two abilities of Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows lets him taunt more enemies and chain his Power Dash attacks.
How to unlock skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Unlocking Long Katana Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows involves boosting his Knowledge Rank (KR). In contrast to older Assassin's Creed games based on XP, Shadows employs KR levels, and you can improve these by doing:
- Kata activities, Temple, Shrine, Kofun, Kuji-kiri, Hidden Path
- Main quests and side quests
Once you reach the needed KR level, you must use Mastery Points in order to open up skills. These are rewarded with XP and by finishing goals, with a few skills costing more than one point to complete.
