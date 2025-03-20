  • home icon
All Long Katana skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Mar 20, 2025 08:16 GMT
All available Long Katana Skills in AC Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)
All available Long Katana Skills in AC Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

The Long Katana skills of Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows dictate his aggressive and relentless combat style. Unlike the finesse and accuracy of typical samurai fighters, Yasuke wields a Long Katana, which is appropriate for his monstrous power. Ubisoft has built a complete Katana skill tree from this sword, giving players a set of skills to master, ranging from devastating slashes to counterattacks while on defense.

If you want to unlock and upgrade Yasuke's Long Katana skills, this guide will break down each of his available skills in his Long Katana skill tree, including all the Knowledge Ranks and how to unlock them in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

All Long Katana skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Long Katana skill tree (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
The Long Katana skill tree (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Knowledge Rank 1

This first tier introduces three core abilities that form the foundation of Yasuke’s katana-based combat style.

Ability NameFunctionNodesType
Sheathed AttackHold LB/L1 and press R1/RB or R2/RT to sheath the katana and launch a powerful strike that breaks an enemy’s guard.1Long Katana Passive
Power DashDash towards a single enemy, dealing 70% ability damage, then reposition behind them to make them Vulnerable.1Long Katana Active
Riposte ReleaseRelease LB/L1 right after blocking an attack to perform a fast counterattack.1Long Katana Passive
Knowledge Rank 2

Rank 2 introduces two abilities, one focusing on overall melee damage and the other enhancing Riposte’s defensive power.

Ability NameFunctionNodesType
Combat ExpertIncreases melee weapon damage by 9%3Global Passive
Energizing DefenseRiposte restores 5% health and increases Riposte damage by 40%2Long Katana Passive
Knowledge Rank 3

Rank 3 introduces three abilities, including a stronger Sheathed Attack and a three-hit combo move.

Ability NameFunctionNodesType
Adrenaline BuilderIncreases Adrenaline gain by 15%3Global Passive
Sheathed PostureHolding R1/RB or R2/RT after a Sheathed Attack turns it into a Posture Attack. Increases Sheathed Attack damage by 20%2Long Katana Passive
PaybackDelivers three consecutive powerful strikes, each dealing 49% ability damage while restoring 10% health1Long Katana Active
Knowledge Rank 4

From here, Yasuke’s abilities become more powerful, introducing armor-piercing attacks and devastating counterattacks.

Ability NameFunctionNodesType
Samurai ShowdownTaunt up to three enemies and deal 15% ability damage to each1Long Katana Active
Armor AvoidancePower Dash now has 100% armor piercing and deals 40% more damage2Long Katana Passive
OverrunIncreases Payback damage by 1% per 1% missing health and boosts total Payback damage by 40%2Long Katana Passive
Defensive StrikeRiposte now guarantees a Critical Hit against Flurry Attacks and deals 60% more damage2Long Katana Passive
Knowledge Rank 5

At Rank 5, Yasuke’s abilities offers armor-breaking attacks and Adrenaline boosts.

Ability NameFunctionNodesType
Melee Weapon Armor DamageIncreases armor damage with melee weapons by 3%.3Global Passive
Adrenaline BoostSheathed Attack generates 50% of an Adrenaline Chunk on hit2Long Katana Passive
ShatterIncreases Samurai Showdown’s armor damage by 50%2Long Katana Passive
UnstoppablePayback can no longer be blocked or parried2Long Katana Passive
Knowledge Rank 6

The last two abilities of Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows lets him taunt more enemies and chain his Power Dash attacks.

Ability NameFunctionNodesType
Call of HonorSamurai Showdown can now taunt up to four enemies2Long Katana Passive
Chained Power DashPower Dash can now be chained a second time2Long Katana Passive
How to unlock skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Unlocking Long Katana Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows involves boosting his Knowledge Rank (KR). In contrast to older Assassin's Creed games based on XP, Shadows employs KR levels, and you can improve these by doing:

  • Kata activities, Temple, Shrine, Kofun, Kuji-kiri, Hidden Path
  • Main quests and side quests

Once you reach the needed KR level, you must use Mastery Points in order to open up skills. These are rewarded with XP and by finishing goals, with a few skills costing more than one point to complete.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
