All Lost Page locations of Toji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Toji Temple is situated in the Yamashiro region of Assassin's Creed Shadows, specifically in Kyoto. The temple has three Lost Pages scattered in different spots, and finding all of them will grant you significant rewards. Although you can visit the temple only after completing several main quests, finding the pages to get a Knowledge Point should be beneficial.
This article pinpoints the exact locations of the Toji Temple's Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Where to find the Toji Temple's Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Accessing the Toji Temple at any given moment is straightforward, as there is a nearby fast travel point called Toji Pagoda in Kyoto, Yamashiro. After reaching there, use the Focus Mode to find all three Lost Pages. Then, you will be rewarded with 500 XP and one Knowledge Point.
Here are the specific locations of all three Lost Pages of Toji Temple:
Lost Page #1
From the Toji Pagoda fast travel point, jump down, and navigate to the middle of the waterbody in the east. There, you can find the Lost Page on top of a stone.
Lost Page #2
The next Lost Page is on top of a tree branch, near the waterbody. Since, it's quite difficult to climb the tree from below, get on top of the nearby building's rooftop first, and then jump on the tree branch to collect the page.
Lost Page #3
The final Lost Page is on the rooftop of one of the main Toji Temple's buildings (in the southwest). Make your way to the marked location on the image above, get on top of the building using Naoe's grappling hook, and collect the item from a wooden platform.
Do note that finding the pages requires a lot of climbing and grappling, so using Naoe instead of Yasuke is recommended for this activity. When you've collected all three Lost Pages, the game will immediately reward you with XP and one Knowledge Point you can utilize to unlock new skills.
