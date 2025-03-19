When it comes to story missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows, the game has a long list of them to keep you occupied in the protagonists Naoe and Yasuke's story. The title is the latest entry in the long-running Ubisoft-helmed franchise that sees the RPG treatment of the recent entries mixed with some old-school mechanics.

Ad

This article guides you on all story missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows and where they take place in the campaign.

Note: This article contains spoilers for all mission names and the Onryo targets associated with them.

Listing all the story missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Stolen Faith main quest in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows divides its campaign into 14 chapters, with those further split up into main story missions. The length of each chapter varies, and the sequential order of these quests isn't set in stone. At different points in the campaign, players can choose which group of story missions to play first. This means that your order of quests might not match ours.

Ad

Trending

Here are all the story missions in Assassin's Creed Shadow and the chapters they'll be located in:

1) Arrival at Honnoji

The Lord's Favor

2) Making a Name

Spirit of a Warrior

Flames of War

3) Life in Iga

Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki

4) World at War

The Onryo Samurai — The Samurai

5) Pain and Promises

Wake Up Call

An Unpayable Debt

From Spark to Flame

6) Rebuilding

The Fatherless Monk — The Wounded

Stolen Faith

The Killing Field

Searching Sakai — The Golden Teppo

Heads Will Roll

The Perfect Gift

Dress for Success

The Tea Ceremony

Defensive Position

Ad

7) An Eye for an Eye

Friend of My Enemy

Belly of the Beast

Temple of the Horseman

8) The World Goes Blind

Lightning and Thunder

Mibuno Showdown

9) A New League

An Education

Nobutsana Sensei

Lady of Whispers

The Bad Brother — The Fool

Missing Missive

Inside Help

The Twisted Tree

The Rising Tide

Lost Honor

Lords of Azuchi

An Evening in Otsu — The Naginata

Against the Koga-ryu

Showdown in Sakamoto

Requiem for Rokkaku

10) The Hunt Continues

A Talk with a Lady — The Mourner

A Prayer for Omi

The Price of Rice

Nagahama Black Powder

The Wheel Unmasked

The Rengaki — The Noble

Losing Hand

The Scent of War

A Peculiar Guest

Spring and Fall

A Voice in Anger — The Ox

Astray

Brothers in Arms

Of My Enemy

Broken Horn

Ad

11) Fall of the Shinbakufu

A Chance Encounter — The Wise

The Lost Envoys

Restless Spirits

Temple Stories

Darkness Falls

Red Walls — The Fox

Chef Hong

Smuggler's Gambit

Revenge

The Music

The Performer

The Peasant Who Would Be King — The Two-Faced

Wolves and Foxes

Secrets of the Blade

Topple the Traitor

12) Behind the Masks

The Man Behind the Mask — The Horseman

13) Unfinished Business

Omi Assassin Outpost

Iga Assassin Outpost

Yamato Assassin Outpost

Kii Assassin Outpost

The Meaning of the Blade

Dark Waves, Black Ships

The Path He Walks

Fighting for the Cause

The Silver Queen

A Promise

End of the Line

Ad

14) Wounds that Remain

This final chapter will see you complete any side or main story missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows that you left undone previously.

All Onryo targets in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Which sections of the story missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows you acquire will depend upon which Onryo members the players choose to pursue.

Ad

Here are all of them:

The Samurai

The Wounded

The Golden Teppo

The Fool

The Naginata

The Mourner

The Noble

The Ox

The Wise

The Fox

The Two-Faced

The Horseman

The missions that you need to select to start pursuing them are mentioned in the mission list above.

That concludes this list of all the story missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Check out our other guides on Shadows:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.