All story missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Meet Soni
Modified Mar 19, 2025 09:06 GMT
Cover
A guide to all the story missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

When it comes to story missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows, the game has a long list of them to keep you occupied in the protagonists Naoe and Yasuke's story. The title is the latest entry in the long-running Ubisoft-helmed franchise that sees the RPG treatment of the recent entries mixed with some old-school mechanics.

Ad

This article guides you on all story missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows and where they take place in the campaign.

Note: This article contains spoilers for all mission names and the Onryo targets associated with them.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Listing all the story missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Stolen Faith main quest in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
The Stolen Faith main quest in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows divides its campaign into 14 chapters, with those further split up into main story missions. The length of each chapter varies, and the sequential order of these quests isn't set in stone. At different points in the campaign, players can choose which group of story missions to play first. This means that your order of quests might not match ours.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are all the story missions in Assassin's Creed Shadow and the chapters they'll be located in:

1) Arrival at Honnoji

  • The Lord's Favor

2) Making a Name

  • Spirit of a Warrior
  • Flames of War

3) Life in Iga

  • Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki

4) World at War

5) Pain and Promises

  • Wake Up Call
  • An Unpayable Debt
  • From Spark to Flame

6) Rebuilding

  • The Fatherless Monk — The Wounded
  • Stolen Faith
  • The Killing Field
  • Searching Sakai — The Golden Teppo
  • Heads Will Roll
  • The Perfect Gift
  • Dress for Success
  • The Tea Ceremony
  • Defensive Position
Ad

7) An Eye for an Eye

  • Friend of My Enemy
  • Belly of the Beast
  • Temple of the Horseman

8) The World Goes Blind

  • Lightning and Thunder
  • Mibuno Showdown

9) A New League

  • An Education
  • Nobutsana Sensei
  • Lady of Whispers
  • The Bad Brother — The Fool
  • Missing Missive
  • Inside Help
  • The Twisted Tree
  • The Rising Tide
  • Lost Honor
  • Lords of Azuchi
  • An Evening in Otsu — The Naginata
  • Against the Koga-ryu
  • Showdown in Sakamoto
  • Requiem for Rokkaku

10) The Hunt Continues

  • A Talk with a Lady — The Mourner
  • A Prayer for Omi
  • The Price of Rice
  • Nagahama Black Powder
  • The Wheel Unmasked
  • The Rengaki — The Noble
  • Losing Hand
  • The Scent of War
  • A Peculiar Guest
  • Spring and Fall
  • A Voice in Anger — The Ox
  • Astray
  • Brothers in Arms
  • Of My Enemy
  • Broken Horn
Ad

11) Fall of the Shinbakufu

  • A Chance Encounter — The Wise
  • The Lost Envoys
  • Restless Spirits
  • Temple Stories
  • Darkness Falls
  • Red Walls — The Fox
  • Chef Hong
  • Smuggler's Gambit
  • Revenge
  • The Music
  • The Performer
  • The Peasant Who Would Be King — The Two-Faced
  • Wolves and Foxes
  • Secrets of the Blade
  • Topple the Traitor

12) Behind the Masks

  • The Man Behind the Mask — The Horseman

13) Unfinished Business

  • Omi Assassin Outpost
  • Iga Assassin Outpost
  • Yamato Assassin Outpost
  • Kii Assassin Outpost
  • The Meaning of the Blade
  • Dark Waves, Black Ships
  • The Path He Walks
  • Fighting for the Cause
  • The Silver Queen
  • A Promise
  • End of the Line
Ad

14) Wounds that Remain

  • This final chapter will see you complete any side or main story missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows that you left undone previously.
All Onryo targets in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
All Onryo targets in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Which sections of the story missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows you acquire will depend upon which Onryo members the players choose to pursue.

Ad

Here are all of them:

  • The Samurai
  • The Wounded
  • The Golden Teppo
  • The Fool
  • The Naginata
  • The Mourner
  • The Noble
  • The Ox
  • The Wise
  • The Fox
  • The Two-Faced
  • The Horseman

The missions that you need to select to start pursuing them are mentioned in the mission list above.

That concludes this list of all the story missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Check out our other guides on Shadows:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी