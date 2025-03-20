Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete Wake Up Call main quest

Wake-Up Call is a main story mission in Assassin's Creed Shadows, which you can undertake as Naoe. The story unfolds with the Iga Province being attacked by Oda Nobunaga’s forces and a mysterious group of masked enemies. Naoe is tasked with securing a secret box, but one of the masked enemies ambushes her and steals it.

Determined to recover the box, Naoe infiltrates Katano Castle, eliminates Ido Yoshihiro, the Onryo Samurai, and escapes with the red box. However, she is ambushed and shot. Nagato arrives, but more masked enemies attack him, steal the box, and leave both for dead.

Wake Up Call begins as a flashback to Naoe’s past, two years earlier. This article explains how to complete this mission easily.

Wake Up Call main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

This Assassin's Creed Shadows mission starts as a flashback to two years earlier, on October 6, 1579, in Iga Province. A cinematic cutscene plays where Naoe wakes up and steps outside, seeing her father, Nagato, playing a musical instrument. Nagato comments that she is late and reminds her that she was slow in the previous day's training spar.

As the gameplay begins, you engage in a sparring session with Nagato, which serves as a tutorial for the combat mechanics.

Practice duel between Naoe and Nagato in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Pick up your bokken

Nagato’s first challenge is to get past Nagato and retrieve the bokken (a wooden training sword) inserted in the ground behind him. To succeed:

Move towards Nagato and focus on him.

Dodge his attacks as soon as he strikes, then quickly move past him.

You may need to dodge multiple times to create an opening to pick up the bokken (PlayStation 5: Press Circle to dodge).

Guard break Nagato (Four times)

Once you pick up your bokken, Nagato enters a defensive stance. You must break his guard four times:

Perform a heavy attack by holding the attack button (PlayStation 5: Hold R1/R2).

Each time you break his guard, he will reset his stance. Repeat this process four times.

Deflect Nagato’s attacks (Four times)

Next, you must deflect four of Nagato’s attacks:

Watch for the white flash on his sword when he attacks.

Press the deflect button at the right moment to parry (PlayStation 5: Press L1 to deflect).

Duel with Nagato

After successfully deflecting four attacks, you will enter a duel with Nagato, where the winner gets to avoid preparing dinner. Win the duel to proceed.

After the duel, a cutscene plays where Naoe tells Nagato she is ready to train with others, but he instructs her to help Auntie Matsu instead.

Follow Nagato

Follow Nagato while he explains the importance of helping the community in Iga. Here, you will be introduced to the Auto-Follow feature, allowing your character to move automatically (PlayStation 5: Hold Circle to activate Auto-Follow).

Talk to Matsu

Interact with Auntie Matsu in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Nagato eventually goes in a different direction, leaving you to find Auntie Matsu’s house at the marked location.

Use Observation Mode to scan the southern direction.

to scan the southern direction. Look for a house over the hill.

Head there to find Matsu gardening.

A cutscene follows, where Matsu tells Naoe that she keeps forgetting things due to old age. She mentions that her crops have been disappearing in the mornings and asks Naoe to find the culprit. She suggests observing the field from a higher vantage point and recommends climbing an old tower.

Finding Matsu’s troublemaker

Head west toward the marked old tower .

. Climb up—it’s an easy climb.

Stand on the extended part of the roof and use Observation Mode to scan for clues.

to scan for clues. You will spot a dead deer lying nearby.

Jump into the hay below and proceed to examine the deer’s body.

Hunting down the troublemaker

Use Observation Mode again to scan the west.

again to scan the west. Spot the highlighted objects of interest.

Approach the location to find two poachers .

. Engage and defeat them. They will flee after losing.

Report back to Matsu

Return to Auntie Matsu’s house and head inside. A cutscene follows, where you must choose between two dialogue options. Pick whichever feels right, as the outcome remains unchanged.

Suddenly, Nagato rushes in, announcing that Oda Nobunaga’s forces are preparing to attack Iga. He must face them in battle.

At this point, you must choose how Naoe responds:

I'm scared for you

I'll go with you

Regardless of your choice, Nagato refuses to take Naoe with him and instructs her to stay and protect Matsu.

As time passes, Naoe becomes restless and insists on helping her father. Matsu agrees, and just as they prepare to leave, the mission, Wake Up Call, ends in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

