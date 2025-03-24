Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Mibuno Showdown main quest

The Mibuno Showdown is a brief yet exciting main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows. After Yasuke finally catches up to Naoe, the gentle giant wants to ally with the young Shinobi assassin and intends to win her trust by telling her what happened that night in Iga. Yasuke was Nobunaga's most feared warrior who went out of his way to give Momochi Sandayu a fair fight instead of an execution with rifles.

Ad

This article will cover everything you must know about this boss fight. Momochi Sandayu may be old, but he is still deadly. Hence, you should know his attacks and how to counter them.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major story spoilers for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Facing Momochi Sandayu in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Momochi Sandayu knows how to put up a good fight in his final moments (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This main quest is a flashback during the siege of Iga when Yasuke is leading Nobunaga's army. After Yasuke has cut down every soldier who stood against Nobunaga's mission for unity, Momochi Sandayu challenges him to a duel. Nobunaga denies the request by stating the old ways are dead.

Ad

Trending

Nobunaga then orders his men to prime their rifles, but Yasuke, being a man of honor, steps in and accepts the challenge.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Searching Sakai main quest

Nobunaga agrees and lets Yasuke handle the rest. Sandayu acknowledges that Yasuke is from a foreign land fighting a war that means little to him.

How to beat Momochi Sandayu?

There are two ways to defeat this boss: attack aggressively or wait for the right moment to strike. Yasuke is a skilled warrior and is built like a tank. He can dish out impressive strikes with his long katana and can take a decent punishment from any foe. Sandayu is armed with a kusarigama, a chain with a heavy ball that he can flick around to deal light and heavy strikes.

Ad

Yasuke's size and brute force can easily take down a skilled opponent like Momochi Sandayu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

If you want to finish the fight immediately, spam a flurry of light and heavy attacks and watch Sandayu's health bar drop. That said, you shouldn't underestimate your opponent, as they have a few tricks up their sleeves. Sandayu can throw poisonous projectiles that later build up in Yasuke's system and deal damage gradually.

Ad

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows vs Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Similarities and differences explored

Sandayu also has a few unblockable attacks, and it would be best to stay out of his range when you see the red indicator. If you want to play it safe and give the man a fighting chance, you can be patient and wait for your opponent to strike and make a mistake. Countering his attacks is a good strategy, and you can close the gap by dashing or dodging his whip attacks.

Ad

After taking enough punishment, Sandayu will drop down and praise your skills in combat. Sandayu reveals his concealed blade and begs Yasuke to find Naoe and help her accomplish her mission.

Yasuke is a force to be reckoned with (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You will be taken back to the present day, where Naoe is furious about Yasuke's confession and then rejects his proposition for an alliance. Junjiro then intervenes and convinces Naoe to give Yasuke a chance and that concludes the Mibuno Showdown main quest.

Ad

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.