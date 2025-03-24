Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Mibuno Showdown main quest

The Mibuno Showdown is a brief yet exciting main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows. After Yasuke finally catches up to Naoe, the gentle giant wants to ally with the young Shinobi assassin and intends to win her trust by telling her what happened that night in Iga. Yasuke was Nobunaga's most feared warrior who went out of his way to give Momochi Sandayu a fair fight instead of an execution with rifles.
This article will cover everything you must know about this boss fight. Momochi Sandayu may be old, but he is still deadly. Hence, you should know his attacks and how to counter them.
Disclaimer: This article may contain major story spoilers for Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Facing Momochi Sandayu in Assassin's Creed Shadows
This main quest is a flashback during the siege of Iga when Yasuke is leading Nobunaga's army. After Yasuke has cut down every soldier who stood against Nobunaga's mission for unity, Momochi Sandayu challenges him to a duel. Nobunaga denies the request by stating the old ways are dead.
Nobunaga then orders his men to prime their rifles, but Yasuke, being a man of honor, steps in and accepts the challenge.
Nobunaga agrees and lets Yasuke handle the rest. Sandayu acknowledges that Yasuke is from a foreign land fighting a war that means little to him.
How to beat Momochi Sandayu?
There are two ways to defeat this boss: attack aggressively or wait for the right moment to strike. Yasuke is a skilled warrior and is built like a tank. He can dish out impressive strikes with his long katana and can take a decent punishment from any foe. Sandayu is armed with a kusarigama, a chain with a heavy ball that he can flick around to deal light and heavy strikes.
If you want to finish the fight immediately, spam a flurry of light and heavy attacks and watch Sandayu's health bar drop. That said, you shouldn't underestimate your opponent, as they have a few tricks up their sleeves. Sandayu can throw poisonous projectiles that later build up in Yasuke's system and deal damage gradually.
Sandayu also has a few unblockable attacks, and it would be best to stay out of his range when you see the red indicator. If you want to play it safe and give the man a fighting chance, you can be patient and wait for your opponent to strike and make a mistake. Countering his attacks is a good strategy, and you can close the gap by dashing or dodging his whip attacks.
After taking enough punishment, Sandayu will drop down and praise your skills in combat. Sandayu reveals his concealed blade and begs Yasuke to find Naoe and help her accomplish her mission.
You will be taken back to the present day, where Naoe is furious about Yasuke's confession and then rejects his proposition for an alliance. Junjiro then intervenes and convinces Naoe to give Yasuke a chance and that concludes the Mibuno Showdown main quest.
Assassin's Creed Shadows is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
