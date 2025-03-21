Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete Dress for Success main quest

The Dress for Success is another main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows where Naoe prepares to infiltrate a tea ceremony. After learning the ropes of basic tea etiquette, your next objective is to secure the right set of clothes. Feudal Japan was a different time, and Shinobi assassins weren't accustomed to these things, and Naoe must adapt to get the job done.

This article covers everything you must know about Dress for Success, such as where to find the quest giver, the quest items, and what you can gain from the mission.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major story spoilers for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to start the Dress for Success main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

If you need to find some new threads, it's best to find the local merchant (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To start the Dress for Success main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you must find a merchant that sells a special kosode. Approach her, and she will tell you that she could cobble something together if she had the necessary materials.

The merchant will reveal that local pirates have been terrorizing the people and causing problems for silk suppliers. You must then track down a pirate ship and take the silk by force.

Follow the quest marker, and you will spot three large ships near the docks. You must find a way to get on board. You can either swim or use one of the smaller boats and row your way without being detected for a stealthy approach.

Nothing is ever easy for a Shinobi assassin (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The quest item is hidden on the largest ship, which is crawling with pirates. Your best approach here is to utilize everything you have learned as an assassin to prevent things from getting out of hand.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows Yasuke combat guide

Most of the pirates will be walking back and forth around the front area, so hopping on the side is a much more convenient method of entry. If you are lost and confused about where to go next, it wouldn't be a bad idea to get to higher ground and survey the area.

Recovering the stolen silk

Once you are on board, you can't start picking enemy pirates one by one. Be sure to avoid detection since these enemies can gang up on you as you make your approach.

Use your surroundings to your advantage; there are a few explosive barrels nearby; you can detonate them with your ranged weapons.

Also read: Should you try out Assassin's Creed Brotherhood in 2025?

While the regular enemy pirates are easier to handle, you should look out for the brute. If you prefer to take them head-on, you can leap out of cover and start fighting with your katana.

However, Naoe's background as a Shinobi assassin is her greatest asset, and this should be your main option before starting a skirmish.

Naoe won't let a few pirates stand in her way of getting some new clothes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

There are a handful of pirates and large thugs roaming the deck. If you must, take them out quietly. After clearing the ship of pirates, head towards the center, and you spot a locked chest with a bale of silk. Once the quest item is in your possession, you can head back to the merchant.

You can exit the boat and head back to the shore the same way you got on board. This mission is a glorified fetch quest and a favor for the locals being tormented by the pirates. The merchant will be pleased to know of your success and can now start working on your new kosode.

Dress to impress is a massive success

Once you return to the merchant, she can get started on your new kosode right away. She will present you with two options:

Black Portuguese silk

Red Chinese silk

Both are fine options for the tea ceremony. Your choice will not affect the following mission.

Naoe is getting the hang of the whole espionage lifestyle as a deadly assassin (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This concludes the Dress for Success main quest. Naoe will receive her special kosode and 1000 XP for her efforts.

After learning proper tea etiquette from Sen No Rikyu from the previous quest, Naoe now has everything she needs to carry on her plan to infiltrate the tea ceremony.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

