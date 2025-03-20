  • home icon
Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete Way of the Blacksmith main quest

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Mar 20, 2025 19:09 GMT
Way of the Blacksmith main quest in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Way of the Blacksmith main quest in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Way of the Blacksmith main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows is among the first missions that familiarize players with the Forge system. It is unlocked after constructing the first Hideout room, the Kakurega at Tomiko's Homestead. Soon after, Tomiko will recommend meeting Heiji the Blacksmith in Sakai, a pivotal step towards opening the Forge for gear upgrading and dismantling.

If you're trying to figure out how to locate Heiji and finish this main quest in AC Shadows, here's what you should know.

Way of the Blacksmith main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Finding Heiji in Way of the Blacksmith

Way to find Heiji in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Way to find Heiji in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Way of the Blacksmith quest appears under the League board in the Objectives menu, just below Tomiko’s portrait. The given clues point you toward southwestern Izumi Settsu, specifically in Sakai, east of the Port of Sakai.

You can either send scouts to narrow down Heiji’s exact location or head there yourself. If you’re searching manually, check near the shoreline, about a block back from the water.

Ways to reach Heiji in Way of the Blacksmith

Take them down quick (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Take them down quick (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once in Sakai, the fastest way to locate Heiji is by heading to the rooftops along the western side of the main street. Climb up and scan the area to highlight Heiji’s blue marker in a small courtyard.

Stealth is key in this main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Stealth is key in this main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The enemies are all facing the same direction, making it easy to assassinate them in succession from north to south. After clearing the area, approach Heiji and interact with him to proceed.

Building Forge in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Forge build in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Forge build in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After rescuing Heiji in Assassin's Creed Shadows, the next step is gathering resources to build the Forge back at your Hideout. The required materials are:

  • 40 Crops
  • 30 Wood
  • 10 Coal

Once you have enough materials, return to Tomiko’s Homestead and open the Build menu. The Forge will be available in the second section of the construction list.

This concludes the Way of the Blacksmith main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Edition:
English
हिन्दी