Are there mods for Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

Mods for Assassin’s Creed Shadows have been at the forefront of players' interests who want to improve their feudal Japan experience. The game allows two playable heroes, Yasuke and Naoe, who have different styles of combat and stealth. Having its massive open world and extensive RPG system, most players can't wait to see what sorts of mods for Assassin's Creed Shadows will become available to change visuals, gameplay, and general immersion.

Ubisoft has not brought official mod support to Assassin's Creed Shadows, but that hasn't stopped the community from generating their own tweaks. Modders have released several tools since launch, with most aimed at visuals, performance, and quality-of-life changes. Let's look few of the early mods.

Note: The article reflects the writer’s views and does not guarantee the safety of using mods.

Available mods for Assassin’s Creed Shadows

A still from Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Most of the early mods for Assassin’s Creed Shadows revolve around visuals, UI changes, and performance tweaks. Here are some of the notable ones:

1) Simple Realistic Shader

This custom shader makes the game’s lighting more dynamic, making nights darker and daylight brighter. It enhances contrast and sharpness for a more cinematic look.

Get the mod here

2) FOV Tweak

By default, Shadows has a limited field-of-view (FOV) slider. This mod allows players to increase the FOV beyond the in-game maximum (115%), making the game more comfortable for ultrawide monitors and first-person exploration.

Get the mod here

3) Skip Intro mod

For those tired of seeing the same Ubisoft splash screens every time they launch the game, this is one of the mods for Assassin’s Creed Shadows which completely removes startup intro videos, reducing load times significantly.

Get the mod here

4) No-HUD Mode

Using ShaderToggler, this mod allows players to toggle the HUD on and off, perfect for immersion-focused playthroughs or cinematic screenshots.

Get the mod here

5) Optimization for AC Shadows

Since Shadows is demanding on PC, some mods for Assassin’s Creed Shadows focus on tweaking graphical settings beyond the in-game options. These include presets for boosting FPS, reducing stuttering, and improving overall performance without sacrificing too much visual quality.

Get the mod here

Could Shadows get more complex mods?

Although shader and UI mods exist, the question remains whether Assassin's Creed Shadows will see more substantial modding support. Unlike RPGs with extensive character customization, Shadows has tighter designs for Yasuke and Naoe.

That said, modders may still find a way to add new hairstyles, outfit transmog options, or even overhauls of gameplay.

Cheat mods might also be a hit, perhaps for unlimited cash, accelerated progression, or a map fog-of-war remover that instantly reveals the map. Due to the size of Shadows' world, a complete map reveal mod might simplify exploration for those working toward 100% completion.

All that aside, Ubisoft's modding strategy continues to play a major role. If Shadows copies Valhalla in that it has tight modding limits, anticipate mainly exterior adjustments but not extensive changes to the gameplay. If the community finds workarounds, more robust mods for Assassin’s Creed Shadows may follow later on, though.

