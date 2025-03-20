How old is Naoe in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set in feudal Japan, bringing players a world of stealth, strategy, and war. The game features two playable protagonists, Yasuke and Naoe, each offering a unique approach to combat. With Naoe's youthful appearance and exceptional shinobi skills, players might wonder about her age.

Ubisoft has officially confirmed that Naoe is 17 years old at the start of the game. While her age might seem surprising given her expertise in stealth, parkour, and gadgets, the harsh realities of Sengoku-era Japan meant warriors had to mature and fight at a much younger age.

Naoe Fujibayashi’s age and historical context in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

A duel in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Naoe is the daughter of Fujibayashi Nagato, from the Iga Province. Despite his best efforts to keep her safe, the violent occupation of Iga by Oda Nobunaga causes him to teach her everything that a shinobi should know. Naoe also has a cause that drives her to fight, protecting the innocent caught in the turmoil of war.

Ubisoft portrays her as "determined but compassionate," making her more than just another silent killer. Naoe attacks in the shadows, but she is also aware of the human cost of war, which gives emotional depth to her character.

How Naoe differs from Yasuke

The protagonists in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

While the protagonists get to share the limelight, they could not be more distinct. Naoe's gameplay is all about stealth, parkour, and accuracy, while Yasuke lives for direct confrontation with his sheer power and armor. Their combat styles aren't the only things that differ — their personalities do as well.

Yasuke is a warrior defined by brute strength, whereas Naoe's determination and compassion compel her to battle for the vulnerable who are unable to defend themselves.

How Naoe's age reflects the era

Though 17 might seem young, the Sengoku era was one in which warriors were forced to fight from a very young age. This background makes her age both plausible and meaningful within the game's narrative.

