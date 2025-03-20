In the wake of the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows on March 19, 2025, the developers have issued a day-one patch to resolve various issues. While Ubisoft has not disclosed the updates officially, the company has collaborated with IGN to publicly acknowledge the modifications.

Numerous players have encountered bugs and glitches throughout their gaming experiences. However, the main issue was some called out the violence in Japanese shrines and temples. While it is common for some issues to arise at launch, Ubisoft has addressed these problems promptly following the release.

This article presents a comprehensive overview of the day one patch notes for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

All adjustments in Assassin's Creed Shadows day-one patch

Ubisoft released day-one patch notes for AC Shadows after the recent controversy

Here are the changes mentioned in AC Shadows' day one patch:

Players will no longer become trapped inside movable objects when avoiding obstacles and interacting with them in kofuns.

Fixed the issue of procedural weapons being removed mistakenly after selling items.

Modifications to stop players from crawling against objects and going out of bounds

Horse navigation has been improved. Turning and glitches around blocked paths have been fixed.

Lighting adjustments for kofun, cave, and architectural entrances and exits

Fixed cloth clipping on Yasuke’s outfits when riding a horse

Fixed cloth clipping on Naoe’s outfits when crouching

Citizens will not bleed when attacked if they don't have a weapon.

Accidental blood spills in temples and shrines will not occur.

Tables and racks in temples or shrines cannot be destroyed. Some objects like drums or bowls can still be broken as they are generic ones present everywhere in the world) (Tables are still dynamic objects, so players can still move or push them).

Recently, Shigeru Ishiba, the Prime Minister of Japan, expressed unfavorable opinions concerning the violence of Assassin's Creed Shadows. He stated:

"Defacing a shrine is out of the question - it is an insult to the nation itself. When the Self-Defense Forces were deployed to Samawah, Iraq, we ensured they studied Islamic customs beforehand. Respecting the culture and religion of a country is fundamental, and we must make it clear that we will not simply accept acts that disregard them.”

Also read: Ubisoft stocks hike following Assassin's Creed Shadows launch

Ubisoft immediately acknowledged the controversy and implemented modifications concerning the temples and shrines. Additionally, players can no longer inflict harm upon the innocent populace of Feudal Japan.

