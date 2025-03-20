  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows day-one patch notes: Fixes regarding shrines and temples, improved horse riding, and more

Assassin's Creed Shadows day-one patch notes: Fixes regarding shrines and temples, improved horse riding, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Mar 20, 2025 15:55 GMT
Assassin
Assassin's Creed Shadows day-one patch revealed (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

In the wake of the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows on March 19, 2025, the developers have issued a day-one patch to resolve various issues. While Ubisoft has not disclosed the updates officially, the company has collaborated with IGN to publicly acknowledge the modifications.

Ad

Numerous players have encountered bugs and glitches throughout their gaming experiences. However, the main issue was some called out the violence in Japanese shrines and temples. While it is common for some issues to arise at launch, Ubisoft has addressed these problems promptly following the release.

This article presents a comprehensive overview of the day one patch notes for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All adjustments in Assassin's Creed Shadows day-one patch

Ubisoft released day-one patch notes for AC Shadows after the recent controversy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Ubisoft released day-one patch notes for AC Shadows after the recent controversy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Here are the changes mentioned in AC Shadows' day one patch:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Players will no longer become trapped inside movable objects when avoiding obstacles and interacting with them in kofuns.
  • Fixed the issue of procedural weapons being removed mistakenly after selling items.
  • Modifications to stop players from crawling against objects and going out of bounds
  • Horse navigation has been improved. Turning and glitches around blocked paths have been fixed.
  • Lighting adjustments for kofun, cave, and architectural entrances and exits
  • Fixed cloth clipping on Yasuke’s outfits when riding a horse
  • Fixed cloth clipping on Naoe’s outfits when crouching
  • Citizens will not bleed when attacked if they don't have a weapon.
  • Accidental blood spills in temples and shrines will not occur.
  • Tables and racks in temples or shrines cannot be destroyed. Some objects like drums or bowls can still be broken as they are generic ones present everywhere in the world) (Tables are still dynamic objects, so players can still move or push them).
Ad

Recently, Shigeru Ishiba, the Prime Minister of Japan, expressed unfavorable opinions concerning the violence of Assassin's Creed Shadows. He stated:

"Defacing a shrine is out of the question - it is an insult to the nation itself. When the Self-Defense Forces were deployed to Samawah, Iraq, we ensured they studied Islamic customs beforehand. Respecting the culture and religion of a country is fundamental, and we must make it clear that we will not simply accept acts that disregard them.”
Ad

Also read: Ubisoft stocks hike following Assassin's Creed Shadows launch

Ubisoft immediately acknowledged the controversy and implemented modifications concerning the temples and shrines. Additionally, players can no longer inflict harm upon the innocent populace of Feudal Japan.

Check out more Assassin's Creed Shadow guides below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी