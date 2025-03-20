Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete Heads Will Roll main quest

The Heads Will Roll main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows throws Naoe into a high-stakes mission on behalf of Kyonyo, who desperately seeks allies to take down Wada Koretake’s army. As part of this mission, Naoe must track down Kyonyo’s friend, eliminate enemy snipers, and finally assassinate Wada Koretake.

If you're looking for a complete guide on how to clear this quest smoothly in Assassin's Creed Shadows, here’s everything you need to know.

Heads Will Roll main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Reaching Kyonyo for Heads Will Roll main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To start Heads Will Roll in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you must first locate Kyonyo, east of Amagasaki Castle. If you don't know the location, consult your map.

However, this quest isn't available immediately. You need to finish three earlier questlines (The Killing Field, The Fatherless Monk, and Stolen Faith) that are associated with Wada Koretake for Kyonyo to present this quest to you. Once you're qualified, talk with Kyonyo and choose "I'm Ready To Fight" to undertake the quest. In case you have some preparation left, you can select "No, I'm Not Ready" and revisit the place later.

Once the quest is accepted, it breaks down into two key objectives:

Kill the snipers at the gates

Assassinate Wada Koretake

Kill the snipers at the gates

Take down the snipers to complete the first objective (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Kyonyo leads Naoe and his army toward Amagasaki Castle, where seven snipers guard the main gate. You’ll need to eliminate them all to proceed. The first three snipers are positioned above the first gate’s wall. We recommend using a stealthy approach here to take them out without drawing too much attention.

For the remaining four snipers, you’ll have to enter the castle. They are stationed in an encampment inside the castle walls, so be prepared for close-quarters combat or use rooftops to gain a tactical advantage.

Assassinate Wada Koretake

Take down Wada Koretake to complete the second objective (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

With the snipers out of the way, it’s time to track down Wada Koretake. He is located in the northwest courtyard inside the castle, surrounded by numerous guards. Using Naoe’s Eagle Vision, you can pinpoint Koretake’s exact location.

The dual in Heads Will Roll main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Stealth is an option here, thanks to tall grass and shadows, which provide excellent cover for a silent takedown. However, if sneaking past the guards proves difficult, Naoe’s sword allows for a direct combat approach. The fight will be challenging, but with well-timed parries and counters, you can carve your way through the enemies and eliminate Koretake.

Rewards for completing Heads Will Roll

The execution of Wada Koretake (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After successfully assassinating Wada Koretake, you will receive:

2000 EXP

2 Mastery Points

This main quest is a turning point in Assassin's Creed Shadows, setting the stage for bigger conflicts ahead. Whether you silently execute your enemies or charge into battle sword in hand, Heads Will Roll is a mission that tests both patience and combat skills.

