Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Searching Sakai main quest

Searching Sakai is a main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows, where Naoe must search for the Golden Teppo, the marksman who shot her and murdered her father in cold blood. Your investigations will lead you to Sakai, a large city where Imai Sokyu resides, and he is your direct link to Oda Nobunaga. Finding one man can take a lot of effort, but this is just another day for an expert Shinobi assassin.

This article covers everything you must know about the Searching for Sakai quest. This main quest has a few objectives that rely on Naoe's background as an assassin, and your dialogue choices could lead to deadly consequences.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major story spoilers for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Searching Sakai in Assassin's Creed Shadows

This main quest is meant to showcase Naoe's skill as an assassin and in espionage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You must head to the Sakai Firearm District and find a few gunsmiths willing to talk and give you information about your target. Naoe's father was gunned down during the main quest called The Onryo Samurai and was shot by the same assassin, and she will not pass up the opportunity to take revenge.

You can find two gunsmiths outside the shed but don't approach them immediately. Instead, you can hide behind hay bales or crates and listen in on their conversation to gather more information. These bandits will mention fake contracts, and this is your ticket to Imai Sokyu.

Eavesdropping can get you the information you need without much effort (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once they're done talking, approach the bandits and try to secure the fake contract by any means necessary. The bandits will ask questions about your ties to Imai Sokyu. You can respond stoically by refusing to tell your name or lie straight to their faces. Here are your possible replies:

My name is not important.

I am with Imai.

Regardless of how you respond, Naoe will still acquire the fake contracts by force. The bandits will want to make a deal, and you must pay up to 500 Mon in exchange for the contract. However, this will still lead to a physical altercation, where you can threaten them, and they will scurry away. You must track down and assassinate the bandit with the fake contracts.

This version is considered canon and it is more fun than cutting both bandits on the spot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once you catch the bandit and take the fake contracts, you can proceed to Imai Sokyu's house. If you need to get your bearings, head up to higher ground and use Observe.

Meeting Imai Sokyu and Imai Sokun

Imai Sokun will throw himself between you and his father (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Instead of talking to Imai Sokyu, Imai Sokun will get in the way and get upset about you barging into their home unannounced. Initially, Sokun belittles Naoe, thinking of her as a simple merchant, and refuses to grant her an audience with her father; however, after showing the acquired contract from the bandits earlier, he shifts his tone.

Imai Sokun will grow to appreciate Naoe's boldness for throwing herself out there, and you must decide which fake name you will use throughout the whole quest. Here are all the dialogue choices you will have when Imai Sokyu asks for your name:

My name is Shizuka.

My name is Sanuki.

My name is Shigure.

It is worth noting that you must remember to use the same fake alias to avoid blowing your cover. Imai Sokun will reveal that his father is hosting a tea ceremony, and one of the guests could be the Golden Teppo. Follow Imai Sokun out of his father's house, and he will take you to his home.

This is the part where Naoe's lying and acting skills come into play (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Imai Sokun will tell you to prepare for the upcoming tea ceremony. You must learn proper tea etiquette and have a presentable kosode. This marks the end of the Searching Sakai main quest, and you will receive 1000 XP for your efforts.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

