Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete Defensive Position main quest

Defensive Position is one of the two alternative outcomes for the Golden Teppo storyline in Assassin's Creed Shadows. This main quest can only be unlocked if you choose Otama, the wrong target from the previous mission. It is much longer and more stressful since this version requires you to sneak past a handful of guards to reach the real target, who is Wakasa, after all this time.

This article will cover everything you must know about this main quest, such as where to find your target, how to sneak past enemy guards, and possible rewards. While this version is much longer, it relies heavily on Naoe's background as a Shinobi assassin to get through areas.

Disclaimer: This article may contain story spoilers for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How can you get the Defensive Position main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

If you prefer to go after the Golden Teppo the long way, you must assassinate Otama after finishing The Tea Ceremony. This quest will lead Naoe to three possible suspects for her father's killer, and Otama's rude nature made her stand out. However, Naoe will find a letter confirming that Wasaka is the true Golden Teppo, and you must head to Osaka Castle to finish the job.

Fortunately, Osaka Castle isn't too far away, especially on horseback (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once you arrive, you will notice that the castle is more of an unfinished fortress, and you must use everything you have learned about stealth to get through waves of enemies unseen. It will be difficult, but not impossible, and you can try to pick them off one at a time and hide their bodies in bushes.

The safest entry point is through the Upper Construction Site, and you can scale walls and do some risky parkour to reach higher areas. From there, jump from one rooftop to the next and avoid the enemy's line of sight. Wasaka will be on top of a building under construction where she has a good view of the entire compound — it would be risky to approach her from below.

Sneaking through Osaka Castle

The entire castle is a maze full of angry guards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

If you managed to get through without being seen, head straight to the opposite building and head upstairs.

Patience is a virtue that even assassins must possess (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You can sneak past enemy guards from any direction, but the safest path is through a courtyard, a blind spot for Wasaka's line of sight, but it is still full of guards patrolling the grounds.

This entry introduces a new mechanic that should have been there in the first place (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You can go prone and crawl through the area to prevent detection or to position yourself behind enemies for a stealth takedown. Once you are through the area, climb up wooden platforms and scaffolding to reach the building where Wasaka is last seen.

Exercise extreme caution since there will be some guards stationed around the area. One wrong move could alert the whole compound and take away your chance of performing a deadly execution without Wasaka noticing.

The end is in sight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Take out the guard, and you can mess with Wasaka for a bit by extinguishing the candles nearby. This will cause her to feel uneasy and paranoid. Let her wander around and wait for the right moment to strike her from the back and avenge your father.

Rest in peace, Wasaka, the real Golden Teppo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

If she spots you, you won't be able to perform an execution, leading to an alternative head-to-head boss battle. Wasaka's moves are limited, but this doesn't mean you should underestimate her. Allow her to be on the offensive and counter each attack until her health bar drops.

The end of the Golden Teppo

Naoe can now remove the Golden Teppo from her list (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once Wasaka is dead, you will receive 2 Mastery Points, 310 Mon, Shinobi's Fury — Legendary Tanto, and 2000 XP for your efforts.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

