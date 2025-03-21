Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete The Tea Ceremony main quest

The Tea Ceremony is a main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows where Naoe finally confronts the Golden Teppo. After completing the Dress for Success and The Perfect Gift quests, Naoe has everything she needs to infiltrate a tea ceremony where one of the other guests is on her list for retribution.

Ad

This article covers everything you need to know about The Tea Ceremony, including finding the quest giver and selecting the right options to identify the Golden Teppo.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major story spoilers for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to start The Tea Ceremony main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Naoe is outside her comfort zone for this main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To start the Tea Ceremony main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows, return to Imai Sokun. He will ask you to put on your clothes before he introduces you to his father.

Ad

Trending

After recovering the stolen silk from the pirates to acquire a new kosode and learning the basics of proper tea etiquette, Naoe can mix and match her Shinobi skills and blend into high society.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows vs Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Similarities and differences explored

Naoe will speak to Imai Sokyu and talk about the meaning of tea ceremonies. Later, you will be presented with a few dialogue options to respond to Sokyu. It is worth noting that whatever dialogue you pick will not affect the overall mission. Here are the two dialogue options:

Ad

The tea ceremony is a spiritual experience.

It's a place to make contacts.

The conversation gets cut short when Akechi Mitsuhide barges in and encourages Naoe to mingle with the other guests.

Zeroing in on the Golden Teppo

You can meet three guests in the courtyard: Lady Satoko, Otama, and Wakasa. One of them could be the Golden Teppo, and it is up to you to determine which one is the target. You must speak to each and siphon as much information and evidence.

Ad

Otama

You can't trust anyone in this game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Otama will comment on Naoe's appearance and question how she secured an invite to the tea ceremony. Here are all the ways you can respond:

Ad

I had a good teacher.

I know the son well.

This guest is the most hostile and will start insulting Naoe's background. After speaking to Otama, you can approach the other guests.

Wakasa

Wasaka and Naoe have a few similarities (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Wasaka is arguably the most polite guest of the three and will compliment Naoe for going with the red Chinese silk instead of the black Portuguese. She will ask where she is from and invite her to Osaka Castle after the tea ceremony.

Ad

Lady Satoko

This guest is quite suspicious (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Don't let Lady Satoko's old and frail appearance fool you since she would prefer to go hunting than participate in another social gathering.

Ad

Lady Satoko claims she has experience with a teppo. This could fuel your suspicion about her being the Golden Teppo.

After speaking to all three guests, the host will invite you for tea.

Naoe's ascent to high society

The first part of the tea ceremony is to be courteous and show respect to the host and fellow guests. This is where Sen No Rikyu's training will kick in; you must bow only halfway and turn the tea bowl to the right.

Ad

It is time to show these ladies that Naoe can fit in (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After showing respect, the group will move indoors, where Imai Sokyu will pass the tea bowl around. Remember to spin the bowl to the right.

Ad

Tea ceremonies in feudal Japan were something else (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming }} Ubisoft)

After drinking your tea, the guests will present their gifts to call it a night.

Ad

It is worth remembering that whatever gift you chose from prior missions has no bearing on the overall mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

If you selected the bamboo ladle, that is considered the canon present. The other two gift options will cause the other guests to react.

Ad

Nevertheless, Imai Sokyu will humbly accept your present.

Finding the Golden Teppo

One of these women is living a double life (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After the tea ceremony, your investigation will narrow down between Wakasa and Otoma.

Ad

Naoe deduces that it couldn't have been Lady Satoko despite her rifle and hunting skills. She finds something odd about Wakasa's polite nature and Otama's rude behavior.

Chasing Otama

Chasing Otama is a waste of time (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

If you choose Otama, you will be led on a lengthy chase sequence that ends with her assassination by Naoe. After the chase, you can loot her body and find a letter confirming that she isn't the Golden Teppo. However, she has a dirty little secret that she wants to keep under wraps.

Ad

Killing Otama ends the mission, and you will receive 1000 XP.

Wakasa is the Golden Teppo

It is always the last person you expect (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

If you choose to confront Wakasa, she will not deny her secret and claim her invitation to Osaka Castle is still available. This ends the mission, and you will pick up a rifle and exact Naoe's revenge.

Ad

Assassin's Creed Shadows is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.