Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete Drive the Point Home main quest

Drive the Point Home is one of the two alternate endings for the Golden Teppo storyline in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Naoe has gone to great lengths to infiltrate a high-class tea ceremony to track down the mysterious marksman, and you will be presented with two suspects. If you choose the correct one, which is Wakasa, you will be immediately thrown into this main quest, and Naoe can exact her revenge.

This article will cover everything this quest offers, from prerequisites to rewards and other possible outcomes. This main quest is the culmination of all your hard work. Naoe must pretend to be someone she is not, and all of her efforts to find one person mustn't be in vain.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major spoilers for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Confronting the Golden Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Wakasa underestimated Naoe for the last time

After successfully infiltrating Imai Sokyu's tea ceremony, Naoe's hunt for the Golden Teppo has ended. Wakasa is one of the three guests, and after interacting with her briefly from the previous mission, you will have gathered enough evidence to prove that she was the one who shot Naoe during The Onryo Samurai. Wakasa had no clue who Naoe was and invited her to Osaka Castle.

If you chose Otama instead of Wakasa during the previous mission, it led to an alternate mission where you must hunt both women down. This version is much more subtle and intimate since Naoe managed to get in with nothing but her wit and will.

Inside the castle, the two will talk during a cutscene and you can begin snooping afterward. Walk around the room and on the left side, you can see a rifle hanging on the wall.

Wakasa shouldn't have left her weapon up for display

Approach it and pick it up while Wakasa is looking away. This will trigger a cutscene and Wakasa will start by saying that the rifle is not a child's toy, to which Naoe responds by saying it is a coward's weapon. Wakasa will then piece it together that Naoe was her victim that night.

One way or another, karma will eventually catch up with you

Wakasa will try to reason with Naoe and ask what she can do or give to make it right, but Naoe is adamant that the only way for her to repay her debt is with blood. Your target will then try to appeal to your humanity and convince you to reconsider, opening up a few dialogue options for Naoe.

Should you go for the box or revenge?

Regardless of your choice, it will still end with one person walking away

Wakasa is desperate to stay alive and offers her material belongings in exchange for Naoe's mercy. You can end it immediately by killing her with the revenge option or go for the box. Wakasa will be relieved for a split second and say that it isn't there and she can take Naoe to where it is.

Naoe won't budge and demands Wakasa tell her where it is rather than lead her there. Wakasa will use the box as leverage to stay alive and tell Naoe she won't tell her where it is since she will pull the trigger afterward. Naoe has had enough and will kill her on the spot.

Rest in peace, Wakasa, also known as the Golden Teppo

If you are on the clock, go straight for the revenge option since there is no way to change the outcome. The Golden Teppo's fate was sealed when she invited Naoe inside her home, marking the end of her hunt for her father's killer and the Drive the Point Home quest.

You will receive 2000 XP, a Pirate Flag Wall Decoration, a Shinobi's Fury - Legendary Tanto, 310 Mon, and 2 Mastery Points for your efforts.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

