Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete An Education main quest

The main quest, An Education, is set after Yasuke tells Naoe the truth in Assassin's Creed Shadows. It is not easy for two warriors from different factions to set aside their squabbles and work together to defeat a common enemy; however, Naoe works through her hate and accepts Yasuke's offer to join forces. This quest will take Yasuke back to his roots and allow the players to know more about his history.

This article covers everything you must know about this main quest and what you can gain after completing it. This mission is on the shorter side and mostly involves getting Yasuke from point A to B and evading any conflicts standing in between.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major story spoilers for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to Start An Education in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

At this juncture, your choice matters (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You can unlock this main quest if you choose Yasuke over Naoe after telling her the truth about Momochi Sandayu in Iga. Yasuke claims that his contacts may have information about their next target. The quest will begin after the cutscene, and your first objective is to report to Nobutsuna Sensei at the training grounds of Azuchi.

The journey to Azuchi is long, especially if you run into trouble. For a much smoother ride on horseback, follow the path through Kyoto, and you will get there in no time.

Feudal Japan was a different world back then (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

While you can't set a waypoint like in previous installments, you can fast travel to nearby settlements or hideouts to cut the travel time. Alternatively, you can use the pathfinder feature to help make navigation much easier and more convenient. However, this feature will take you through populated areas by default, including areas infested with enemies.

This main quest can be tedious and time-consuming, but it's a great excuse to see the world for what it is.

A trip down memory lane

Upon your arrival, an elderly servant will be surprised to see you there and comment about how long it has been since Yasuke last visited. Enter the cabin and look for the sensei, but he will not be around the area.

The Nobutsuna Sensei knows Yasuke well enough to leave a note for him to find (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You can pick up a letter right next to the sliding door, triggering a cutscene of Yasuke's past. As soon as the cutscene ends, you have completed the main quest and will be sent to the next mission: Nobutsuna Sensei. At the end of this quest, you will receive 1000 XP for your efforts.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

