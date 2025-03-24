Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete The Bad Brother main quest

The Bad Brother main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a big part of the Onryo saga, leading to your encounter with The Fool. Unlike most quests in the game, it has nothing to do with combat and everything to do with intelligence gathering. Your task is to track down Ise Sadatame, a loyal noble who is betrayed and contains crucial information about his nefarious brother and loyalty to Mitsuhide.

This guide will discuss where to find him and what choices you must make during The Bad Brother main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The Bad Brother main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Ise Sadatame in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

Locating Ise Sadatame in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Head to Byodoin Temple, which can be found in northern Ogura Pond in Yamashiro. If you’re unsure where to look, you can find Ogura Pond northeast of Izumi Settsu, and from there, simply travel north until you reach the temple. Although the game does give the ability to use a scout to specify the location, it's easy to locate. When you get to the temple, you will see Ise Sadatame waiting outside a shrine to talk to you.

Talking to Ise Sadatame and making your choice

The dialogue choices in The Bad Brother main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

After approaching Ise Sadatame, he will invite you inside and reveal that his brother, Ise Sadoki, has sided with Mitsuhide after poisoning him and seizing control of their clan. Sadatame will then ask about your stance regarding Mitsuhide, giving you the following dialogue choices:

"I do not support Mitsuhide" (if playing as Naoe)

(if playing as Naoe) "I serve Lord Nobunaga" (if playing as Yasuke)

Regardless of your response, the mission outcome will remain unchanged. After establishing a shared enmity towards Mitsuhide, Sadatame explains that he had sent letters to his brother, urging him to abandon Mitsuhide. However, the messenger carrying Sadoki’s reply was ambushed, leaving the contents of the response unknown.

Preparing for the next mission: Missing Missive

Sadatame requests you to retrieve the lost letters, offering his support in return. He also reveals that an ally inside Yamazaki Castle, a samurai named Ujimasa, could provide valuable information about the castle’s layout.

Choose who you want to play with (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

At this point, you must choose between playing as Naoe or Yasuke for the next mission, Missing Missive. This choice does not alter the story, so you can proceed with whichever character suits your playstyle. Once you’ve made your selection, The Bad Brother main quest is completed, and you’ll earn 1,000 XP as a reward.

