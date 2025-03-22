Assassin's Creed Shadows crosses 2,000,000 players at launch, surpassing previous RPG titles in the franchise

In what can be considered a successful debut, Assassin's Creed Shadows has already crossed 2 million players across all platforms within just two days of launch. This makes it the fastest-growing RPG entry in the franchise, surpassing Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in early player engagement. With the weekend rush still ahead, Ubisoft’s latest title is on track to set new records.

This surge in players comes amidst high anticipation for the franchise’s first journey into feudal Japan. Read on for more details.

Assassin's Creed Shadows dominates early player counts, setting a new benchmark for the series

Less than 24 hours after launch, Assassin's Creed Shadows had already passed 1 million players, indicating that the hype for Ubisoft's feudal Japan setting was sky-high. Steam figures have also been impressive, reaching a high of more than 44,000 concurrent players — ahead of Valhalla (15,431) and even Origins (41,541). The only title remaining at the top is Odyssey, which reached a high of 61,984 players during its launch window.

Ubisoft confirmed the milestone in an official X post, announcing:

As of this writing, Shadows had climbed to 60,086 players online on Steam, placing among the top 30 most popular games on the platform. Based on its growth, it seems likely to smash the record for most concurrent players in any Assassin's Creed title by the end of the weekend.

The reception at launch has also been overwhelmingly positive, with Shadows currently holding a "Very Positive" rating on Steam from over 3,000 reviews. Whether it can maintain this momentum in the coming weeks remains to be seen, but for now, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is shaping up to be one of Ubisoft’s biggest releases in recent years.

With more players still expected to join, the real test for Shadows will be how well it maintains engagement in the coming weeks. But for now, Ubisoft has a certified hit on their hands.

