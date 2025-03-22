Does Assassin’s Creed Shadows Animus Hub Projects expire? 

The Animus Hub Projects in Assassin’s Creed Shadows have sparked a lot of discussion among players, with many wondering whether these challenges expire or if they can be completed at any time. Given the game’s focus on progression and unlockable rewards, a common question arises — do these Projects have a time limit?

Yes, Animus Hub Projects in Assassin’s Creed Shadows are time-limited and are refreshed weekly. These projects function like battle passes, offering a rotating set of challenges and rewards that refresh every week. You must complete Anomalies — specific tasks within the Animus Hub to earn Data Fragments and progress through the selected Project before time runs out.

How Animus Hub Projects work in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The Animus Hub is the central hub for in-game progression, objectives tracking, and unlockable rewards. It is available directly from the main menu by choosing Animus, or from the pause menu during gameplay.

The Projects section within the hub acts as the game’s battle pass system, featuring multiple limited-time tracks with their own unique rewards. While players can switch between different Projects, only one can be active at a time, meaning progress can only be made on a single track despite having multiple available options.

How to progress through an Animus Hub Project?

Progression through a Project involves gathering Data Fragments, which are gained through completing Anomalies. The Anomalies can be found under the Projects menu, with four tasks present at any one time. However, these tasks have strict time limits and cycle out frequently.

Since Animus Hub Projects are time-bound and restock every week, you must ensure you complete objectives quickly to not miss out on key materials, weapons, armor, and keys utilized in the Exchange.

How to access the Projects menu

To enter the Projects section of the Animus Hub, navigate to the main menu of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, where a button prompt in the top left-hand corner will lead directly to the Projects interface. From here, you can track progress, switch between available Projects, and plan which rewards they want to prioritize before the next refresh cycle begins.

Since these Projects are time-limited, staying on top of Anomalies and efficiently collecting Data Fragments is key to maximizing rewards in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

