Can you replay missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

The ability to replay missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows has been a highly discussed topic among players wondering if they can revisit key moments and test different strategies. With the game set in the Sengoku era, many are eager to explore its historical depth, but a common question remains — can missions be replayed after completion?

No, Assassin’s Creed Shadows does not offer a built-in mission replay system. If you want to experience a mission again, your only option is to manually load a save file. This makes saving before large missions imperative if you wish to play around with alternate choices or strategies.

No replay mission in Assassin's Creed Shadows — Only manual saves

Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Before Assassin's Creed Origins, there was the privilege of replaying missions in Assassin's Creed ad infinitum, with the mechanic carried through to Syndicate. Other games also included Full Synchronization, a mechanic that graded your mission performance on whether or not you achieved optional objectives. While this mechanic invited replaying missions to achieve a perfect score, Assassin's Creed Shadows won't offer something like this.

Since there’s no way to replay missions, players tackling black box missions — where you have multiple ways to approach objectives — should manually save before starting. This is the only way to go back and try different methods if you're not satisfied with your first attempt.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows main missions

Set in Sengoku-era Japan, Assassin’s Creed Shadows follows two protagonists: Fujibayashi Naoe, a shinobi from Iga with ties to the Assassin Brotherhood, and Yasuke, a former slave-turned-samurai under Oda Nobunaga, who seeks to unify Japan.

The 22 main story missions you’ll experience throughout the game are:

Lord’s Favor

Spirit of a Warrior

Flames of War

Fight the Kakushiba Ikki

The Onryo Samurai

An Unpayable Debt – Part 1 & Part 2

Wake Up Call

From Spark to Flame

The Wounded

The Golden Teppo

Friend of My Enemy

Oda Nobunaga

Lightning and Thunder

The Fool

The Mourner

The Naginata

The Noble

The Ox

The Wise

The Fox

Akechi Mitsuhide

The Horseman

Since you can’t replay missions, it's best to save before key moments if you want to see different outcomes or experiment with various playstyles.

