  Assassin's Creed Shadows crashing on PlayStation 5: Possible causes and fixes explored

Assassin's Creed Shadows crashing on PlayStation 5: Possible causes and fixes explored

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Mar 21, 2025 08:04 GMT
Assassin
Assassin's Creed Shadows is now available on PS Store, Xbox Game Store, and Steam (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows is now available to play on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Even though the game did receive a day one patch, it was only to fix the issues addressed by Japan's prime-minister regarding destruction in shrines. The game continues to crash for some people on PlayStation 5.

Here are some of the possible reasons as to why the game might stutter or crash, alongside a few potential fixes to resolve this problem.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Ubisoft rolls out official patches.

Fixing performance issues in Assassin's Creed Shadows on PS5

Restarting the console might fix performance issues (Image via Ubisoft)
Restarting the console might fix performance issues (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows' prevailing performance issues will hopefully be resolved with the upcoming patches. For now, you can try out the below-mentioned fixes:

1) Restart your console

There certainly is a thrill to play a much-anticipated title for extended hours. However, playing Assassin's Creed Shadows continously can often lead to the console getting overheated. This in turn, can lead to dips in performance while gaming. A simple fix to resolve this is to shut down the game and the console and wait for atleast 10 minutes before restarting it.

This will not only ensure your console is back at its normal temperature but also increase the shelf-life of your console.

2) Ensure that your console gets proper ventilation

If the abovementioned fix didn't lower your PlayStation 5's temperature, ensure your console is kept at a well-ventilated spot. Keeping it in a closed cabinet might lead to poor air flow and ventilation, leading to higher temperatures. If this isn't the issue in your case, ensure your console is dust free.

Any accumulated dust particles on your console can also lead to overheating and issues like crashing. Get a clean microfiber cloth and give your console a good clean. Remove your PS5's the side panel and clean it using compressed air.

3) Check for firmware updates

Ensure you've downloaded and installed the latest firmware version available for your console. Outdated firmware can often lead to compatibility issues. Moreover, make sure to play the latest version available of the game as well to ensure you aren't missing out on any new patches that might have been released for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

If you are facing these issues on Xbox Series X/S, check out this guide.

Edited by Angad Sharma
