Assassin's Creed Shadows stuttering and crashing on Xbox Series X/S: Possible fixes and reasons

Assassin's Creed Shadows is now available to play on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. However, there have been countless complaints about the title's poor performance on Xbox, with some players experiencing stuttering and crashing issues. These problems are particularly common during the first few hours of gameplay.

Ad

Listed below are potential reasons and fixes for these issues in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Ubisoft rolls out official patches.

Fixing performance issues in Assassin's Creed Shadows on Xbox Series X/S

Even though a day-one patch was released for Assassin's Creed Shadows, its primary purpose was to address concerns raised by Japan's Prime Minister regarding in-game shrine destruction.

Ad

Trending

The update did not resolve the crashing and stuttering issues faced by players. While upcoming patches are expected to address these problems, you can try the following methods to mitigate them in the meantime.

Restarting the console can often help improve performance while playing Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

1) Restart and power cycle your console

Ad

If you have been gaming on your Xbox for extended periods, chances are, your console is overheating, which can result in performance dips.

To resolve this issue, restart your console to allow it to return to normal operating temperatures. If the issue persists, try power cycling your console. Follow these steps to do so:

Press and hold the Xbox button on the console for roughly 10 seconds.

Remove the cables from your console.

Replug all the cables after roughly 10 seconds and turn on the console again.

Ad

2) Check for firmware updates

Make sure that your Xbox Series X/S is running the latest firmware version. If it is not, download and install the most recent firmware.

Additionally, while no new patches are available for the game at the time of writing, regularly check for updates, as they may be released soon.

3) Check for overheating and poor ventilation issues

As mentioned earlier, overheating can often cause performance dips and crashes. If restarting the console has not resolved the issue, ensure that your Xbox is not placed in a poorly ventilated area, such as inside a closed cabinet. If it is, relocate it to a spot with adequate airflow.

Ad

Moreover, get rid of any accumulated dust from your console. This will help lower temperatures, ultimately leading to improved gaming performance.

For more guides and news regarding Assassin's Creed Shadows, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.