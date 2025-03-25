Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Inside Help main quest

The Inside Help main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows picks up right after The Bad Brother, continuing the hunt for Ise Sadoki, the treacherous Onryo target. This mission focuses on tracking down Ujimasa, an inside informant who can help infiltrate Yamazaki Castle, where Sadoki is hiding. However, Ujimasa isn’t willing to trust just anyone — you must find him, gain his trust, and prove your worth before he hands over what you need.

Ad

Whether you play as Naoe or Yasuke, the steps remain the same. Here's a guide to complete the Inside Help main quest.

Inside Help main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Locating Ujimasa in Inside Help main quest

Mission objectives and rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

Ujimasa is in hiding at Kiyomizudera Temple, which is to the east of Yamashiro City, behind the eastern bridge in Assassin's Creed Shadows. After you enter the temple, pass through the large building on your left and then climb the stairs on your right. Employ your observation device, and you'll find Ujimasa around the three bamboo waterfalls, apparently conducting a tour for visitors.

Ad

Trending

As you come near him, Ujimasa offers you three streams to drink from, each associated with a philosophical decision:

The choices in Inside Help main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

"I choose love."

"I choose success."

"I choose longevity."

Ad

Your choice doesn’t affect the mission or gameplay, but it sets the tone for your interaction. Once you reveal why you’re there, Ujimasa isn’t convinced just yet. Before helping you, he tasks you with eliminating a group of samurai known as The Twisted Tree, who have been terrorizing Kyoto.

Read also — Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete The Bad Brother main quest

Taking down the Twisted Tree

The Twisted Tree in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

The Twisted Tree consists of seven samurai, each with their own hideout and patrol patterns. Their locations are scattered across Kyoto, and you'll need to track them using clues and scouts from the Objective Board. Depending on how you approach them, you can choose to eliminate or spare a couple of targets.

Ad

Takahashi Ichi-Hime and her brother are the only members you can spare, but the others must be taken down.

The remaining five samurai are ruthless and will attack on sight, so stealth or direct combat are both viable approaches.

Assassinating them all ensures Ujimasa will trust you completely.

Returning to Ujimasa and Infiltrating Yamazaki Castle

After eliminating the Twisted Tree, head back to Kiyomizudera Temple and report to Ujimasa. With his trust earned, he finally hands over the keys to Yamazaki Castle’s inner gate. However, he warns you that the gate will be heavily guarded, urging you to show no mercy to Sadoki and his allies.

Ad

This wraps up the Inside Help main quest, setting the stage for the final showdown inside Yamazaki Castle. From here, the Onryo storyline continues, bringing you one step closer to assassinating The Fool and unraveling Sadoki’s treachery.

Check out — Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Missing Missive main quest

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.