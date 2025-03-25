Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Showdown in Sakamoto main quest

After saving Shotei and recruiting Katsuhime, you will have enough allies to start the Showdown in Sakamoto main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows. This is one of those main quests that requires a few preparations, like finding enough allies and hunting down targets to assassinate. It is quite a long mission but the objectives aren't as difficult as they sound.

This article will cover everything you must know about the Showdown in Sakamoto main quest, including the mission objectives, a few tips and tricks, and completion rewards. Shotei and Katsuhime may have had their differences, but this dynamic duo will not pass up the opportunity to remove one of their most hated enemies.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major story spoilers for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to complete the Showdown in Sakamoto main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

This main quest can take a while to complete (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Showdown in Sakamoto will automatically start after completing the previous main quest, Against the Koga-ryu. After Naoe convinces Katsuhime to help them in their mission to assassinate Akeshi Kagemitsu, you will rendezvous with Shotei at Sakamoto Tower. Once you've arrived, speak to Shotei, and a short cutscene will play out as the group plans their next move.

The group will then split up and each member will get their own objectives. While Naoe and Katsuhime are occupied with sabotaging the explosives in the camp, Yasuke will have a more direct approach.

Nothing is impossible for this group (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Yasuke will enter the compound and head for the Yoshimitsu Estate to face Gamo Yoshimitsu. As Yasuke, you can infiltrate the place quietly or let your presence be known and challenge Yoshimitsu to a duel.

Kill Gamo Yoshimitsu

This boss battle is relatively easy, especially if you've mastered Yasuke's combos. Gamo Yoshimitsu is a skilled swordsman, so you shouldn't underestimate him. You must have patience and take your time with each attack.

This fight will only end with one victor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After beheading Gamo, another cutscene will play out, shifting your perspective to Naoe and Katsuhime. Naoe will be displeased about Katsuhime using a teppo, and you will have three dialogue options:

A teppo requires no talent.

You make me nervous.

I like your teppo.

Pick any of the three to proceed as you take control of Naoe and sabotage the explosives.

Destroy the explosives

This part requires stealth and patience (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Katsuhime will take her leave and scout ahead while you detonate three explosives scattered around the area. The place will be heavily guarded and you must take down each guard silently to prevent compromising your mission. You can see all three targets with a mission marker, so plan ahead.

These people will never know what hit them (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After triggering all the explosives, link up with Katsuhime on a rooftop near the armory. After a quick talk, your next objective is to meet her father near a small dock for the final phase.

Meet Shotei and Assassinate Akechi Kagemitsu

Naoe and Yasuke will meet with Shotei down the docks and tell you where to find your target. The cutscene ends with Shotei revealing that he has covered the entry point.

Now comes the hardest part (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After sneaking past some guards, the game will let you decide which character to control for the Showdown. We recommend using Yasuke, as you can use his sheer strength and brute force to make short work of Akechi Kagemitsu. If you want to take a sneakier approach and assassinate the enemy, Naoe would be a safer bet.

You cannot go wrong with either character (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Playing as Yasuke will make it harder for you to sneak past enemy guards, and you'll likely have to fight through them. Once you reach the top of the castle, another boss battle will start.

Akechi Kagemitsu will not go down without a fight and you must look out for his naginata. Each swing can take a large chunk from your health bar, so keep your distance and heal whenever possible.

This boss fight can give you a run for your money (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After killing Akechi Kagemitsu, you must rendezvous with Shotei and this marks the end of the Showdown in Sakamoto main quest. You will receive a Mastery Point and 2000 XP for your efforts.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

