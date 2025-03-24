Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Nobutsuna Sensei main quest

Nobutsuna Sensei is a lengthy main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows that features Yasuke's growth to become a noble samurai warrior. After allying with Naoe, Yasuke heads back to meet his sensei but finds a note instead. This mission takes the players back in time and makes them witness all the trials and hardships Yasuke has undergone.

Ad

This article will cover everything you must know about this main quest, from how to start it to mission objectives, potential rewards, and much more. This main quest is on the longer side, but it is necessary to the story and shows what drives Yasuke to be better, despite being a displaced man caught in a conflict.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major story spoilers for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Witness Yasuke's ascension in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Yasuke's career as a feared warrior didn't start with rainbows and sunshine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After reading a letter from the previous main quest, Yasuke reminisced about his early days under the tutelage of the Nobutsuna Sensei. He was sent there under orders to train and learn the way of the samurai.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete An Education main quest

The retainer will escort you to the training grounds to meet the sensei, who agrees to train Diogo, Yasuke's original name, before Oda Nobunaga's return. Diogo will claim that he was a bodyguard for the Portuguese Jesuits and end the conversation with the following choices:

I have fought my share of battles.

I have much to learn.

Before formally training Diogo, you must defeat Marume Nagayoshi in a sparring match.

Ad

This sparring match is a good exercise to learn the combat mechanics (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After besting Nagayoshi in combat, he will escort you to your new room. Before you get in, several rival students can be seen bullying an old servant, and Diogo intervenes.

Ad

Diogo is not a fan of bullies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The students will overpower you and will leave you alone. Head into the room, and a brief cutscene will play, leading to the next morning, where Diogo will be introduced to Lady Oichi, a potential love interest later on.

Ad

The two will chat, and Lady Oichi will ask how Diogo is faring. You can respond with the following:

I am content being alone.

Some company might be nice.

I try not to think about it.

The second option is the best, and Lady Oichi might return the favor. The other two responses are too cold, and it would seem like you are brushing her off. After the conversation, Diogo's training montage begins.

Ad

Diogo had to learn the samurai way the hard way (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After an intense training montage, Diogo manages to keep up and please his master. The next morning, you can spot a nosy, suspicious man spying on you from your room.

Ad

Chasing the suspicious man

Some people can't mind their own business (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The suspicious man is a Portuguese Jesuit and only spies on Diogo out of curiosity. Nagayoshi will knock on your door and inform you that you are being summoned to the training grounds. Instead of the sensei, you will meet Lady Nene.

Ad

Also read: How to smuggle resources in AC Shadows

Lady Nene will present you with a katana and tell you tomorrow is the big day. On your way back, the Nobutsuna Sensei will talk to you and ask Diogo what's troubling him. You can respond by saying nothing or "I fear facing Lord Nobunaga." Either response will lead to the next activity involving timed strikes and movements.

The way of the sword is much more complicated than it seems (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After completing this activity, you will present yourself to Lord Nobunaga and challenge the students of Masatoyo to a duel to reclaim his master's blade. Nobunaga approves his challenge, and Masatoyo will send three people to face you.

Ad

The last stroke

Diogo did not come here to mess around (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Instead of using bokken, Diogo will insist on using real katanas and that there will only be one victor. These three rival students are easy to defeat, but don't underestimate them, as they can gang up on you. It would be best to isolate them and fight one at a time.

Ad

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows Yasuke combat guide

After winning the fight, you will return your master's blade, and Lord Nobunaga will offer you the chance to become a samurai. The next morning, Nobutsuna Sensei will be waiting in the same spot you first met at the training grounds and wish you good fortune, followed by Diogo changing his name to Yasuke. This wraps up the Nobutsuna Sensei main quest, and you will receive 1000 XP.

Ad

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.