How to smuggle resources in AC Shadows

Smuggling resources is a new feature introduced in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and whatever you smuggle could help improve the condition of your hideouts. While Yasuke's samurai background and massive build don't allow him to sneak into guarded areas, this feature falls on Naoe since she has better covert faculties, which is an important Shinobi trait.

Ad

This article covers the basics of smuggling resources and what you can gain from your loot. This new mechanic can save time by letting others do the heavy lifting.

How to smuggle resources in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Smuggling resources sounds like a chore, but not when you're doing it alone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You will need a handful of scouts on standby if you intend to smuggle resources in Assassin's Creed Shadows. While you can get a decent haul as Naoe by looting smaller locked chests, some stockpiles are harder to move around, especially in a heavily guarded area. We recommend you have at least two scouts ready to go while you can mark an item and let them do the rest.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete the Drive the Point Home main quest

Scouts are recruitable allies that can do more than take whatever item you have marked for smuggling. They can scout ahead to track down your targets for you and clear your name from local law enforcement. Think of them as little helpers that can make your experience more convenient.

Bigger resources can be found in guarded areas, such as enemy camps and castles, and are often marked with a gold emblem. After clearing the area of guards, approach the bigger stockpile and press the following buttons:

Ad

PlayStation 5: Hold the triangle button.

button. Xbox Series X/S: Hold the Y button.

button. PC: Hold E on your keyboard.

The hardest part about this is getting in without being seen (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You can leave the area with whatever you can take and wait for your scouts to inform you about their recovery mission.

Ad

Upgrading hideouts

Your hideouts will benefit the most from your smuggling runs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Whatever items you have smuggled will be taken to your hideout and can be used for renovations and improvements. Think of hideouts as your second home and base of operations to prepare for your next move. You can interact with whoever is living inside and open it as a sanctuary for displaced animals.

Ad

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows vs Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Similarities and differences explored

Your hideout becomes an extension of how you play the game and reflects how well you can manage your resources. You will be presented with newer and better options once you have enough supplies to turn things around and turn your humble abode into an impenetrable fortress.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Ad

For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.