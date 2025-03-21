  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete The Killing Field main quest

Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete The Killing Field main quest

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Mar 21, 2025 11:09 GMT
The Killing Fields Walkthrough Assassin
A guide to completing The Killing Fields main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

The Killing Field is a main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows that will follow Naoe's storyline. You will come across this mission early on, where you will need to gather information regarding one of the Onryos, Wada Koretake, by killing one of his henchmen. This mission is not particularly complex, but you will need to be very careful and stealth your way to your target.

Ad

This article will take a look at The Killing Field main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows and give you a walkthrough of it.

Walkthrough for The Killing Field main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Killing Field mission will begin immediately after The Fatherless Monk main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Kyonyo will point you in the direction of Koretake's executioner. The following hint will appear when you track the mission:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  • He is in Izumi Settsu
  • He is west of Amagasaki
  • He is at Nanatsumatsu
The location of the executioner (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)
The location of the executioner (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

If you have any scouts available, scan the area near the Amagasaki settlement, which is near the coast of Izumi Settsu. If you do not have any available, you can head to the marked location above to find the executioner.

Ad

It will be in a small camp, where the executioner is holding prisoners before he can kill them. It is ideal to infiltrate this location at night as there will be a few enemies that you need to take out, and if you get detected the prisoners will die. The ideal way to enter the camp is by using the broken-down cart to get inside the perimeter.

Take out the guards before you hunt down the executioner (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)
Take out the guards before you hunt down the executioner (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

Once you are in, use your eagle vision to locate and mark the targets. The executioner will be in the middle, surrounded by his men. Hide in the grass and lure the first guard towards you to kill him. Then take down the one waiting near the hay bale.

Ad
The Letter from Wada Koretake that you get by killing the executioner (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)
The Letter from Wada Koretake that you get by killing the executioner (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

Keep moving slowly till you have killed most of the guards in proximity, before taking down the executioner himself. Make sure to clear the area of enemies before you free the prisoners. Killing the executioner will give you a letter that will give you the next clue in the puzzle to determine Wada Koretake's whereabouts.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी