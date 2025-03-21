Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete The Killing Field main quest

The Killing Field is a main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows that will follow Naoe's storyline. You will come across this mission early on, where you will need to gather information regarding one of the Onryos, Wada Koretake, by killing one of his henchmen. This mission is not particularly complex, but you will need to be very careful and stealth your way to your target.

This article will take a look at The Killing Field main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows and give you a walkthrough of it.

Walkthrough for The Killing Field main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Killing Field mission will begin immediately after The Fatherless Monk main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Kyonyo will point you in the direction of Koretake's executioner. The following hint will appear when you track the mission:

He is in Izumi Settsu

He is west of Amagasaki

He is at Nanatsumatsu

The location of the executioner (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

If you have any scouts available, scan the area near the Amagasaki settlement, which is near the coast of Izumi Settsu. If you do not have any available, you can head to the marked location above to find the executioner.

It will be in a small camp, where the executioner is holding prisoners before he can kill them. It is ideal to infiltrate this location at night as there will be a few enemies that you need to take out, and if you get detected the prisoners will die. The ideal way to enter the camp is by using the broken-down cart to get inside the perimeter.

Take out the guards before you hunt down the executioner (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

Once you are in, use your eagle vision to locate and mark the targets. The executioner will be in the middle, surrounded by his men. Hide in the grass and lure the first guard towards you to kill him. Then take down the one waiting near the hay bale.

The Letter from Wada Koretake that you get by killing the executioner (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

Keep moving slowly till you have killed most of the guards in proximity, before taking down the executioner himself. Make sure to clear the area of enemies before you free the prisoners. Killing the executioner will give you a letter that will give you the next clue in the puzzle to determine Wada Koretake's whereabouts.

