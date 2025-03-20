Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete The Fatherless Monk main quest

The Fatherless Monk is a main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows, which is part of Naoe's storyline. You will come across this quest fairly early in the game, and you will be tasked with finding a monk called Kyonyo for some answers regarding the men who slay Naoe's father. This mission also unlocks the Scout function in the game.

Ad

This article will go over how you can complete The Fatherless Monk main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows and will provide you with a walkthrough.

The Fatherless Monk main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Use your scout here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

After completing your talk with Tomiko in the hideout, you will be able to start the quest. You will be given three clues to try to locate Kyonyo.

Ad

Trending

Also Read: AC Shadows Review

He is south of Sakai

He is west of Izumi Coast

He is at the Gansenji Temple

Open your map where you can find the location of Sakai south of Osaka near the coast. Head there and use your Scout ability to locate your objective. Now go to Gansenji temple. You will likely not have ventured into the area yet, so you might need to travel there by foot or your horse. There is a viewpoint close to the temple that you can synchronize with.

Ad

Once done, go to the Gansenji Temple, where Naoe will remark about a fight and get a better view. You can enter the temple by climbing the wall. Inside, there will be a few enemies that you must eliminate. Employ either stealth or go all-out using your weapons to take down the enemy bandits and help the warrior monks of the Gansenji Temple.

Defeat the enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

The enemies will be around Level 5 so you will not have much problem eliminating them regardless of the method you choose. Once done, you will find Kyonyo who will thank you for your assistance. He will agree to help you in carrying out your vengeance and will introduce you to another warrior Monk of the temple, Yaya.

Ad

With that, The Fatherless Monk main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows will come to a close. You will receive the following rewards:

Uncommon Light Armor - Shrouded Shinobi Robes

Quest Item - Kyonyo's Letter

After completing The Fatherless Monk main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you can either continue other quests or follow up on the next mission, where you must talk to Kyonyo again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.