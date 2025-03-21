Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Temple of the Horseman main quest

The Temple of the Horseman main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows is the final mission of Act 1, where Naoe infiltrates Honnoji Temple to assassinate Oda Nobunaga. With Mitsuhide’s forces preparing their attack, Naoe must sneak past the temple’s guards, locate Nobunaga’s private quarters, and engage in a climactic duel.

Here's everything you need to know to complete the Temple of the Horseman main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Temple of the Horseman main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Starting the Temple of the Horseman main quest (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube@ZaFrostPet)

Getting Oda Nobunaga

1) Infiltrating the inner courtyard

Nobunaga's quarters are located deep within the temple, guarded by lethal Ronins and patrolling servants. The mission starts with Naoe at a rooftop vantage point, making it best to remain prone and slowly move along the edge of areas. Enemies may spot you, but staying low and using cover will keep you undetected, particularly on Normal difficulty.

To allow for easier infiltration, use your kunai. These tools make for quick and silent kills and can often be retrieved from dead enemies. Otherwise, stay on the rooftops whenever possible, as this is a safe route with limited enemies. Some areas have chests that contain extra loot, but they are always protected. Use Eagle Vision to mark the enemies before you move anywhere.

2) Entering Nobunaga’s quarters

A small gap in the wall lets you access the inner courtyard. Use the well to kill a single guard, then advance and kill the patrolling foes while using haystacks for cover.

The front door to Nobunaga's room is guarded too well, so the best approach is from the rear. Scaling the bushes on the right side to grab onto the roof is dangerous but worth it. From the roof, take out the patrolling servant, then use an air assassination or kunai to eliminate the guard in front of you.

Make sure to restock your rations from nearby supply boxes before entering Nobunaga’s room — this will be essential for the boss fight ahead.

How to defeat Oda Nobunaga

Dual with Oda Nobunaga in Temple of the Horseman main quest (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube@ZaFrostPet)

Once Naoe infiltrates the temple, Mitsuhide’s forces attack it, forcing Nobunaga’s followers to retreat. Left alone, Oda challenges Naoe to a duel.

Oda Nobunaga’s attack patterns

Nobunaga's attacks are either parryable or unblockable, requiring accurate timing. He begins with two quick slashes that can be parried, then unblockable upstrokes that need to be dodged. His triple-slash down combo is parryable, and his poke combo alternates between unblockable and standard attacks, culminating in a strong stab that is best sidestepped.

Finally, his running slash involves him rushing in with an unstoppable attack, then a sweeping blow, so rapid dodges are essential during this sequence.

Best strategy to win

The key to this fight in Assassin's Creed Shadows is precise parrying and dodging unblockable attacks. Nobunaga is relentless, but Naoe’s agility allows her to counter him effectively.

Once Nobunaga is defeated, the Temple of the Horseman main quest ends with a cutscene transitioning into Act 2. Yasuke becomes a playable character, and you can now switch between the two protagonists as the story continues in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

