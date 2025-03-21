All Legendary weapons for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how to get them

Finding Legendary weapons for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows isn’t just about boosting power; it’s about refining playstyle. Each one enhances the character’s effectiveness in battle, whether through brutal strength, precision, or defensive mastery. However, getting your hands on these weapons won’t be easy. Many are locked behind intense duels, hidden in legendary chests, or require you to complete crucial missions.

This article lists all Legendary weapons for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how to obtain them.

Listing of all Legendary weapons for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows and their locations

Yasuke in combat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

1) Long Katanas in Legendary weapons for Yasuke

Cerulean Glitch – Reach rank 18 of the Legacy Shadows Project

– Reach rank 18 of the Legacy Shadows Project Claw of the Dragon – Can be purchased from the Store for 450 Helix Credits

– Can be purchased from the Store for 450 Helix Credits Claw of the Tides – Found inside a legendary chest near Uchinakao Burrows (Mount Uchinakao, Wakasa)

– Found inside a legendary chest near Uchinakao Burrows (Mount Uchinakao, Wakasa) Crimson’s Edge – Defeat Sanada Masatoyo in a duel during the Nobutsuna’s Students side quest

– Defeat Sanada Masatoyo in a duel during the Nobutsuna’s Students side quest Flowing Peace – Assassinate Tsuchi-Gumo in the Hunters of Kyonyo side quest

– Assassinate Tsuchi-Gumo in the Hunters of Kyonyo side quest Lethal Lotus Petal – Found inside the Miyanoue Fort legendary chest (Miki, Harima)

– Found inside the Miyanoue Fort legendary chest (Miki, Harima) Loyal Traveler – Located inside a legendary chest west of Kamikura Shrine (Kumano Sanzan, Kii)

– Located inside a legendary chest west of Kamikura Shrine (Kumano Sanzan, Kii) Myth Slayer – Decide the fate of The Mourner in The Wheel Unmasked main story mission

– Decide the fate of The Mourner in The Wheel Unmasked main story mission Turquoise Zephyr – Found inside a legendary chest near the Kuji-Kiri spot (Eagle’s Nest, Yamashiro)

– Found inside a legendary chest near the Kuji-Kiri spot (Eagle’s Nest, Yamashiro) Whisper of Muramasa – Complete the Kurai Eikyou side quest

2) Naginatas in Legendary weapons for Yasuke

Celestial Blade – Defeat Yuki No Kata in a duel during the Nobutsuna’s Students side quest

– Defeat Yuki No Kata in a duel during the Nobutsuna’s Students side quest Cerulean Nexus – Reach rank 4 of the Legacy Shadows Project

– Reach rank 4 of the Legacy Shadows Project Lustrous Pearl – Assassinate the Clifftop Yamabushi in the Yamabushi Imposters side quest

– Assassinate the Clifftop Yamabushi in the Yamabushi Imposters side quest Ornate Bone Naginata – Can be purchased from the Store for 450 Helix Credits.

– Can be purchased from the Store for 450 Helix Credits. Sage’s Reach – Assassinate The Naginata in Showdown in the Sakamoto main story mission

– Assassinate The Naginata in Showdown in the Sakamoto main story mission Shade of Blight – Assassinate The Messenger in the Kurai Eikyou side quest

– Assassinate The Messenger in the Kurai Eikyou side quest Time-Honored Crescent – Found inside the Kashiwabara Fortress legendary chest (Ibu Highlands, Omi)

– Found inside the Kashiwabara Fortress legendary chest (Ibu Highlands, Omi) Vengeful Foe – Complete The Tournament side quest

3) Kanabos in Legendary weapons for Yasuke

Boulder Fall – Assassinate The Katsuragi Agent in the Kurai Eikyou side quest

– Assassinate The Katsuragi Agent in the Kurai Eikyou side quest Daybreak’s Fury – Assassinate The Ox in Broken Horn main story mission

– Assassinate The Ox in Broken Horn main story mission Eikyo Kanabo – Can be purchased from the Store for 450 Helix Credits

– Can be purchased from the Store for 450 Helix Credits Kaen Kanabo – Can be purchased from the Store for 450 Helix Credits

– Can be purchased from the Store for 450 Helix Credits Phantom Fist – Defeat Hozoin In’ei in a duel during the Nobutsuna’s Students side quest

– Defeat Hozoin In’ei in a duel during the Nobutsuna’s Students side quest Rage of Red Mist – Found inside a legendary chest southwest of Grave of Buried Hopes (Genbu Highlands, Yamashiro)

– Found inside a legendary chest southwest of Grave of Buried Hopes (Genbu Highlands, Yamashiro) Woe’s Fog – Assassinate The Silver Trader in the Silver Smugglers side quest

4) Bows in Legendary weapons for Yasuke

A Thousand Cuts – Assassinate Akumu in the Winter Raiders side quest

– Assassinate Akumu in the Winter Raiders side quest Blood Rain – Defeat Nagano Saemon in a duel during the Nobutsuna’s Students side quest

– Defeat Nagano Saemon in a duel during the Nobutsuna’s Students side quest Blush of the Earth – Found inside the Makino Kurumazuka Kofun legendary chest (Obama, Wakasa)

– Found inside the Makino Kurumazuka Kofun legendary chest (Obama, Wakasa) Dragon’s Wrath – Assassinate The Tsutsui Agent in the Kurai Eikyou side quest

– Assassinate The Tsutsui Agent in the Kurai Eikyou side quest Eikyo Bow – Can be purchased from the Store for 450 Helix Credits

– Can be purchased from the Store for 450 Helix Credits Funeral Pyre – Found inside the Inariyama Garrison legendary chest (Mount Kasagata, Harima)

– Found inside the Inariyama Garrison legendary chest (Mount Kasagata, Harima) Last Breath – Complete Requiem for Rokkaku main story mission.

5) Teppos in Legendary weapons for Yasuke

Yasuke's training session (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Cascading Fear – Found inside a legendary chest near Namikiri Fudosan Shrine (Genbu Highlands, Yamashiro)

– Found inside a legendary chest near Namikiri Fudosan Shrine (Genbu Highlands, Yamashiro) Dark Burst – Defeat Asari Nobutane in a duel during the Nobutsuna’s Students side quest

– Defeat Asari Nobutane in a duel during the Nobutsuna’s Students side quest Death’s Bloom – Found inside the Takagi Kofun legendary chest (Kanki Burned Fields, Harima)

– Found inside the Takagi Kofun legendary chest (Kanki Burned Fields, Harima) Hatou Teppo – Can be purchased from the Store for 450 Helix Credits

– Can be purchased from the Store for 450 Helix Credits Patient Harbinger – Found inside a legendary chest near the Kamikoga’s Ippon Sugi Shrine (Ado River Valley, Omi)

– Found inside a legendary chest near the Kamikoga’s Ippon Sugi Shrine (Ado River Valley, Omi) Repeating Fate – Assassinate The Akiyama Agent in the Kurai Eikyou side quest

– Assassinate The Akiyama Agent in the Kurai Eikyou side quest Wave of Wasps – Assassinate The Teppo Expert in the Genzaburo’s Soldiers side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

