All Naginata skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

The Naginata skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows enable players to use a lethal polearm, which combines wide sweeping strikes, armor-piercing, and crowd control moves. In contrast to the Long Katana, the Naginata is great at managing more than one foe at a time, making it ideal for dealing with crowds of enemies in open battles. Ubisoft has created a whole Naginata Skill Tree, enabling players to mold Yasuke's distinctive combat style based on this historical weapon.
If you’re looking to master the Naginata skills in AC Shadows, this guide breaks down every ability in Yasuke’s Naginata skill Tree, including its functions, required nodes, and controls.
All available Naginata skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Knowledge Rank 1
The first tier in Yasuke’s Naginata Skill Tree introduces three fundamental abilities. These provide basic damage boosts and essential attack mechanics, setting the stage for more advanced techniques.
Read also: All Long Katana skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them
Knowledge Rank 2
This tier features only one ability, but it’s a game-changer for Yasuke’s Naginata combat style, introducing a multi-hit sequence for dealing continuous damage.
Knowledge Rank 3
Rank 3 introduces four new abilities, with a mix of offensive buffs and new attack mechanics. Some are tied to previous abilities, making them essential for progressing further.
Knowledge Rank 4
This tier introduces enhanced movement attacks, adrenaline boosts, and high-speed flurries for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Knowledge Rank 5
At this level, Yasuke’s Naginata becomes a fully optimized weapon, with skills that increase power, defense, and enemy control.
Knowledge Rank 6
At the peak of the Naginata skills tree, Yasuke unlocks powerful techniques that allow for continuous attacks and unblockable finishers.
How to unlock skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Unlike previous Assassin's Creed games, skill unlocking in Shadows is not simply a matter of XP collection. Rather, you need to raise their Knowledge Rank (KR) by engaging in the below-mentioned things:
- Temple, Shrine, and Kofun explorations
- Kuji-kiri challenges
- Hidden Path discoveries
- Kata training
- Main and side quests
After a necessary Knowledge Rank is achieved, you have to use Mastery Points to unlock skills. The Mastery Points are acquired through in-game goals, and some high-level skills take multiple Mastery Points to max out.
Check out: Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete The Fatherless Monk main quest
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.