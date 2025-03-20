All Naginata skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

The Naginata skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows enable players to use a lethal polearm, which combines wide sweeping strikes, armor-piercing, and crowd control moves. In contrast to the Long Katana, the Naginata is great at managing more than one foe at a time, making it ideal for dealing with crowds of enemies in open battles. Ubisoft has created a whole Naginata Skill Tree, enabling players to mold Yasuke's distinctive combat style based on this historical weapon.

If you’re looking to master the Naginata skills in AC Shadows, this guide breaks down every ability in Yasuke’s Naginata skill Tree, including its functions, required nodes, and controls.

All available Naginata skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Naginata skill tree (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Knowledge Rank 1

The first tier in Yasuke’s Naginata Skill Tree introduces three fundamental abilities. These provide basic damage boosts and essential attack mechanics, setting the stage for more advanced techniques.

Ability Name Function Nodes Type One Man Army Increases damage by 15% when striking multiple enemies. Three Stages Global Passive Far Reach Enemies hit by the tip of the Naginata take 15% more damage. One Stage Naginata Passive Crescent Strike Jumps to an enemy, swinging the Naginata in an arc, dealing 35% ability damage, and knocking them back. One Stage Naginata Active

Knowledge Rank 2

This tier features only one ability, but it’s a game-changer for Yasuke’s Naginata combat style, introducing a multi-hit sequence for dealing continuous damage.

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Whirlwind Execute a devastating combo by holding L1/LB and pressing R1/RB, R2/RT, R2/RT, R1/RB, R2/RT. Each hit deals 5% more damage. One Stage Naginata Passive

Knowledge Rank 3

Rank 3 introduces four new abilities, with a mix of offensive buffs and new attack mechanics. Some are tied to previous abilities, making them essential for progressing further.

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Branches From Combo Ender Armor Piercing Increases Armor Piercing on Combo Enders by 24%. Three Stages Global Passive No previous branches Lethal Reach Increases Critical Chance with Far Reach by 15%. One Stage Naginata Passive Far Reach (Rank 1) Impale Impales an enemy, dealing 15% ability damage and carrying them up to 13 meters. They become Vulnerable upon release. One Stage Naginata Active No previous branches Deep Cut Crescent Strike now inflicts Bleed buildup and gains 40% more damage. Two Stages Naginata Passive Crescent Strike (Rank 1)

Knowledge Rank 4

This tier introduces enhanced movement attacks, adrenaline boosts, and high-speed flurries for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Branches From Lethal Charge Extends Impale’s range, allowing Yasuke to carry enemies even further. Two Stages Naginata Passive Impale (Rank 3) Onslaught Unleash a flurry of 8 strikes on a single enemy, dealing 15% ability damage per hit. Half as effective on large enemies. One Stage Naginata Active No previous branches Rising Storm Whirlwind generates 10% of an Adrenaline Chunk per hit. Two Stages Naginata Passive Whirlwind (Rank 2)

Knowledge Rank 5

At this level, Yasuke’s Naginata becomes a fully optimized weapon, with skills that increase power, defense, and enemy control.

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Branches From Piercing Momentum Consecutive hits increase Armor Piercing by 2%. Three Stages Global Passive No previous branches Fatal Reach Far Reach generates 10% of an Adrenaline Chunk on hit. One Stage Naginata Passive Lethal Reach (Rank 3) Stampeding Charge Impale now pushes back enemies along Yasuke’s path. Two Stages Naginata Passive Lethal Charge (Rank 4) Disabling Strike Crescent Strike knocks down enemies on impact. Two Stages Naginata Passive Deep Cut (Rank 3) Broader Onslaught Onslaught now works at full effectiveness on large enemies. Two Stages Naginata Passive Onslaught (Rank 4)

Knowledge Rank 6

At the peak of the Naginata skills tree, Yasuke unlocks powerful techniques that allow for continuous attacks and unblockable finishers.

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Branches From Ultimate Onslaught Onslaught can no longer be blocked or parried. Two Stages Naginata Passive Broader Onslaught (Rank 5) Persistent Storm After the first strike, press R1/RB or R2/RT in any order to keep the Whirlwind going. Two Stages Naginata Passive Rising Storm (Rank 4)

How to unlock skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Unlike previous Assassin's Creed games, skill unlocking in Shadows is not simply a matter of XP collection. Rather, you need to raise their Knowledge Rank (KR) by engaging in the below-mentioned things:

Temple, Shrine, and Kofun explorations

Kuji-kiri challenges

Hidden Path discoveries

Kata training

Main and side quests

After a necessary Knowledge Rank is achieved, you have to use Mastery Points to unlock skills. The Mastery Points are acquired through in-game goals, and some high-level skills take multiple Mastery Points to max out.

