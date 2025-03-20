  • home icon
  All Naginata skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

All Naginata skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Mar 20, 2025 10:31 GMT
All available Naginata Skills in AC Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)
All available Naginata Skills in AC Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

The Naginata skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows enable players to use a lethal polearm, which combines wide sweeping strikes, armor-piercing, and crowd control moves. In contrast to the Long Katana, the Naginata is great at managing more than one foe at a time, making it ideal for dealing with crowds of enemies in open battles. Ubisoft has created a whole Naginata Skill Tree, enabling players to mold Yasuke's distinctive combat style based on this historical weapon.

If you’re looking to master the Naginata skills in AC Shadows, this guide breaks down every ability in Yasuke’s Naginata skill Tree, including its functions, required nodes, and controls.

All available Naginata skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Naginata skill tree (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
The Naginata skill tree (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Knowledge Rank 1

The first tier in Yasuke’s Naginata Skill Tree introduces three fundamental abilities. These provide basic damage boosts and essential attack mechanics, setting the stage for more advanced techniques.

Ability NameFunctionNodesType
One Man ArmyIncreases damage by 15% when striking multiple enemies.Three StagesGlobal Passive
Far ReachEnemies hit by the tip of the Naginata take 15% more damage.One StageNaginata Passive
Crescent StrikeJumps to an enemy, swinging the Naginata in an arc, dealing 35% ability damage, and knocking them back.One StageNaginata Active
Knowledge Rank 2

This tier features only one ability, but it’s a game-changer for Yasuke’s Naginata combat style, introducing a multi-hit sequence for dealing continuous damage.

Ability NameFunctionNodesType
WhirlwindExecute a devastating combo by holding L1/LB and pressing R1/RB, R2/RT, R2/RT, R1/RB, R2/RT. Each hit deals 5% more damage.One StageNaginata Passive
Knowledge Rank 3

Rank 3 introduces four new abilities, with a mix of offensive buffs and new attack mechanics. Some are tied to previous abilities, making them essential for progressing further.

Ability NameFunctionNodesTypeBranches From
Combo Ender Armor PiercingIncreases Armor Piercing on Combo Enders by 24%.Three StagesGlobal PassiveNo previous branches
Lethal ReachIncreases Critical Chance with Far Reach by 15%.One StageNaginata PassiveFar Reach (Rank 1)
ImpaleImpales an enemy, dealing 15% ability damage and carrying them up to 13 meters. They become Vulnerable upon release.One StageNaginata ActiveNo previous branches
Deep CutCrescent Strike now inflicts Bleed buildup and gains 40% more damage.Two StagesNaginata PassiveCrescent Strike (Rank 1)
Knowledge Rank 4

This tier introduces enhanced movement attacks, adrenaline boosts, and high-speed flurries for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ability NameFunctionNodesTypeBranches From
Lethal ChargeExtends Impale’s range, allowing Yasuke to carry enemies even further.Two StagesNaginata PassiveImpale (Rank 3)
OnslaughtUnleash a flurry of 8 strikes on a single enemy, dealing 15% ability damage per hit. Half as effective on large enemies.One StageNaginata ActiveNo previous branches
Rising StormWhirlwind generates 10% of an Adrenaline Chunk per hit.Two StagesNaginata PassiveWhirlwind (Rank 2)
Knowledge Rank 5

At this level, Yasuke’s Naginata becomes a fully optimized weapon, with skills that increase power, defense, and enemy control.

Ability NameFunctionNodesTypeBranches From
Piercing MomentumConsecutive hits increase Armor Piercing by 2%.Three StagesGlobal PassiveNo previous branches
Fatal ReachFar Reach generates 10% of an Adrenaline Chunk on hit.One StageNaginata PassiveLethal Reach (Rank 3)
Stampeding ChargeImpale now pushes back enemies along Yasuke’s path.Two StagesNaginata PassiveLethal Charge (Rank 4)
Disabling StrikeCrescent Strike knocks down enemies on impact.Two StagesNaginata PassiveDeep Cut (Rank 3)
Broader OnslaughtOnslaught now works at full effectiveness on large enemies.Two StagesNaginata PassiveOnslaught (Rank 4)
Knowledge Rank 6

At the peak of the Naginata skills tree, Yasuke unlocks powerful techniques that allow for continuous attacks and unblockable finishers.

Ability NameFunctionNodesTypeBranches From
Ultimate OnslaughtOnslaught can no longer be blocked or parried.Two StagesNaginata PassiveBroader Onslaught (Rank 5)
Persistent StormAfter the first strike, press R1/RB or R2/RT in any order to keep the Whirlwind going.Two StagesNaginata PassiveRising Storm (Rank 4)
How to unlock skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Unlike previous Assassin's Creed games, skill unlocking in Shadows is not simply a matter of XP collection. Rather, you need to raise their Knowledge Rank (KR) by engaging in the below-mentioned things:

  • Temple, Shrine, and Kofun explorations
  • Kuji-kiri challenges
  • Hidden Path discoveries
  • Kata training
  • Main and side quests

After a necessary Knowledge Rank is achieved, you have to use Mastery Points to unlock skills. The Mastery Points are acquired through in-game goals, and some high-level skills take multiple Mastery Points to max out.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
