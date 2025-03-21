All Legendary weapons for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how to get them

Legendary weapons for Naoe play a crucial role in shaping her combat and stealth approach in Assassin's Creed Shadows. As a shinobi, she relies on katanas, kusarigamas, and tantos, each with powerful legendary variants that enhance her abilities.

Legendary weapons aren’t handed out easily. You’ll need to hunt down legendary chests, complete main-story assassinations, or progress through specific side quests to unlock them.

This article lists all Legendary weapons for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how to obtain them.

List of all Legendary weapons for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows and their locations

A still from Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gamimg || Ubisoft)

1) Katanas in legendary weapons for Naoe

Yami no Kage : Found in Hiraiyama Fort legendary chest (The Warfields, Harima)

: Found in Hiraiyama Fort legendary chest (The Warfields, Harima) Dragon’s Edge : Reward for assassinating The Two-Faced in "Topple the Traitor"

: Reward for assassinating The Two-Faced in "Topple the Traitor" Steel Blossom : Reward for assassinating The Fool in "Lost Honor"

: Reward for assassinating The Fool in "Lost Honor" Masked Death : Found in Shimagahara Valley legendary chest (Otogi Pass, Iga)

: Found in Shimagahara Valley legendary chest (Otogi Pass, Iga) Violent Night : Reward for assassinating Yuki Onna in "The Yokai" side quest

: Reward for assassinating Yuki Onna in "The Yokai" side quest Snakebite : Reward for assassinating The Fox in "The Performer"

: Reward for assassinating The Fox in "The Performer" Bloodshade : Found in a legendary chest on a ship near Osaka (Osaka, Izumi Settsu)

: Found in a legendary chest on a ship near Osaka (Osaka, Izumi Settsu) Cerulean Arc : Unlocked at rank 18 in the Awakening Shadows Project

: Unlocked at rank 18 in the Awakening Shadows Project Eye of the Dragon : Can be purchased for 450 Helix Credits

: Can be purchased for 450 Helix Credits Carved Bone Katana : Can be purchased for 450 Helix Credits

: Can be purchased for 450 Helix Credits Eikyo Katana: Can be purchased for 450 Helix Credits

2) Kusarigama in legendary weapons for Naoe

Winds of War: Reward for assassinating The Wise in "Darkness Falls".

Reward for assassinating The Wise in "Darkness Falls". Bloodletter: Found in Kashiwara Fort legendary chest (Hijiyama, Iga).

Found in Kashiwara Fort legendary chest (Hijiyama, Iga). Deathbloom: Found in a legendary chest north of Sarumaru Shrine (Little Leaf Glade, Yamashiro).

Found in a legendary chest north of Sarumaru Shrine (Little Leaf Glade, Yamashiro). Kaen Kusarigama: Can be purchased for 450 Helix Credits.

Can be purchased for 450 Helix Credits. Stone Heart: Found in Veiled Tumulus legendary chest (Obama, Wakasa).

Found in Veiled Tumulus legendary chest (Obama, Wakasa). Featherstorm: Found in Kashiwabara Fortress legendary chest (Ibu Highlands, Omi).

Found in Kashiwabara Fortress legendary chest (Ibu Highlands, Omi). Ocean’s Grip: Reward for assassinating Lopo Cruz in "The Pirate Alliance" side quest.

Reward for assassinating Lopo Cruz in "The Pirate Alliance" side quest. Death Whisperer: Reward for assassinating The Wounded in "Heads Will Roll".

Reward for assassinating The Wounded in "Heads Will Roll". Eikyo Kusarigama: Can be purchased for 450 Helix Credits.

3) Tantos in legendary weapons for Naoe

Shinobi’s Fury : Reward for assassinating The Golden Teppo in "Defensive Position".

: Reward for assassinating The Golden Teppo in "Defensive Position". Artist’s Tear : Found in Takagi Otsuka Fort legendary chest (Kanki Burned Fields, Harima).

: Found in Takagi Otsuka Fort legendary chest (Kanki Burned Fields, Harima). Masamune’s Thorn : Found in Nochiseyama Castle legendary chest.

: Found in Nochiseyama Castle legendary chest. Scarlet Fate : Found in Chasuriyama legendary chest (Tamba).

: Found in Chasuriyama legendary chest (Tamba). Call of the Void : Reward for assassinating The Godai of Void in "The Godai Shinobi" side quest.

: Reward for assassinating The Godai of Void in "The Godai Shinobi" side quest. Warrior’s Garden : Reward for assassinating Masatoshi Nakahara in "The Betrayers" side quest.

: Reward for assassinating Masatoshi Nakahara in "The Betrayers" side quest. Cerulean Flux : Unlocked at rank 4 in the Awakening Shadows Project.

: Unlocked at rank 4 in the Awakening Shadows Project. Hatou Tanto : Can be purchased for 450 Helix Credits.

: Can be purchased for 450 Helix Credits. Igan Sunset : Found in Tozuku’s Lair legendary chest (Katano Foothills, Izumi Settsu).

: Found in Tozuku’s Lair legendary chest (Katano Foothills, Izumi Settsu). Yukimitsu’s Revenge: Found in Ancient Tomb of Nanjo legendary chest (Eagle’s Nest, Yamashiro).

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available to play on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

