Assassin's Creed Shadows: Can you respec skills?

Assassin's Creed Shadows takes place in feudal Japan, offering the players a world of strategy, stealth, and war. The two playable heroes, Yasuke and Naoe, have unique fighting styles, and a rich skill system allows players to customize their playstyles. Thus, most gamers are likely curious to know if AC Shadows allows for respeccing skills to correct errors or test various builds.

Yes, the game allows you to respec skills free of cost at any time. This opens up the option to adjust your build along the way, fine-tuning your Mastery skills to whatever your changing gameplay style demands. Assassin's Creed Shadows ensures there is no restriction on how to play, even if you get your skills mixed up or feel like experimenting.

How to respec skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Mastery skills tab in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The process to respec your skills in AC Shadows is quick and easy. Here's how to do it:

Open the game menu and go to the inventory screen. Choose which character you wish to respec. Keep in mind that Naoe and Yasuke each have unique skill trees, so be sure you're adjusting the correct one. Visit the "Mastery" tab, located fourth from the left in the menu. Find the "Reset Masteries" option at the bottom of the screen. Press the designated button to reset your skills, and confirm your choice.

Once you confirm, all points in skills are refunded, allowing you to redistribute them as you desire. Since respeccing does not cost anything, you can do it as many times as necessary without consequence.

Why respec?

Respeccing skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows come in handy for several reasons. You might begin with a stealth approach but now prefer to play a more aggressive, melee-focused game, or play with some randomly selected skills that don't quite feel as effective. Since the game itself is all about experimenting with various builds, having the option to reset your Mastery skills makes the gameplay more dynamic and tailored.

Whether you’re fine-tuning your build for a tough boss fight or just experimenting with different approaches, the ability to respec ensures that no choice is permanent. Unlike past AC games where skill resets were limited or costly, Assassin's Creed Shadows gives players complete freedom to adapt on the fly.

