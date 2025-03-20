Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to get the Master Shinobi trophy

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Mar 20, 2025 14:40 GMT
This achievement can be unlocked as Naoe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
This achievement can be unlocked as Naoe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Master Shinobi is one of the 43 bronze achievements available in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Even though the achievement itself is quite simple and easy to unlock, you need to keep one thing in mind. There are two protagonists available in Assassin's Creed Shadow. However, many achievements from the game are exclusive to one of them. The Master Shinobi achievement can only be unlocked if you are playing as Naoe.

Read further to learn exactly how you can unlock the Master Shinobi trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Unlocking the Master Shinobi achievement in Assassin's Creed Shadows

You need to first unlock the skill from Naoe's skill tree (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
You need to first unlock the skill from Naoe's skill tree (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

As mentioned above, there are two playable characters in Assassin's Creed Shadows - Naoe and Yasuke. While Naoe is the silent shinobi who prefers stealth over one-on-one combat, Yasuke is completely opposite in AC Shadows as he uses his brute strength to get rid of his enemies. The trophy in question requires you to kill an enemy silently using your katana through the door. Since stealth is needed, Naoe will be the one who can do this.

As Naoe, you will first need to unlock the Shoji Door Assassination skill from her skill tree. It is only after you manage to unlock this specific skill that you can get the Master Shinobi achievement. Once this is done, get inside an enemy area and equip your katana.

Once inside, stand behind a shoji door and quietly wait for your enemy to approach the door. As soon as you see their shadow, pull out your katana and kill them through the door. If you manage to do it correctly, you will see a small pop on the screen telling you that you have finally unlocked the Master Shinobi achievement in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The trophy itself is quite easy to unlock. However, in the grand scheme of things, this achievement, just like any other, plays a crucial role if you are aiming for a platinum trophy or 100 percent completion.

