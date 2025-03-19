Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to get the Sometimes trophy

There are 43 bronze trophies in total in Assassin's Creed Shadows. A quick and easy one you can get your hands on in the game is "Sometimes." However, do note that multiple achievements in the game are limited to a specific protagonist. There are two playable characters — Naoe and Yasuke. The trophy in question can only be unlocked if you play as Naoe.

Read further to know how you can successfully complete this achievement and win a shiny little bronze trophy.

Sometimes trophy guide in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Unlock the Igan Roll skill from Naoe's skill tree (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Even though this is an easy achievement to get in Assassin's Creed Shadows, it still is very much necessary to unlock if you want to platinum the title or are aiming for a 100% completion. Luckily, getting this trophy won't take more than just a few seconds of yours. However, there are some prerequisites.

Firstly, as mentioned previously, you need to play as Naoe if you want to get this trophy. Secondly, you will need to buy the "Igan Roll" skill from Naoe's skill tree. Do keep in mind that you will need to be at least at Knowledge Rank 2 to unlock the "Igan Roll" skill. To increase your rank quickly, you can do Orange icon side activities.

Once you are at Rank 2 and have unlocked the Igan Roll skill, get on top of a building. From here, you simply need to jump and then roll as soon you hit the ground to execute an Igan Roll. This will generally help you avoid fall damage in the game.

Once you have managed to do so, you will automatically see a pop-up on the screen telling you that you have unlocked the "Sometimes" achievement in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

