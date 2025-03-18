Assassin's Creed Shadows trophy guide: Complete list of achievements 

Assassin's Creed Shadows features more than 50 trophies in total. So, if you are a completionist and aim to unlock every achievement or trophy available in the game, you might need more than a single playthrough. Moreover, it's a given that you'll have to take on every side mission and explore every inch of the map to snap up those secret achievements.

Mentioned below are all the trophies available in Assassin's Creed Shadows alongside a brief description of how to get them.

All trophies in Assassin's Creed Shadows

In total, there are 55 achievements in Assassin's Creed Shadows. This includes a Platinum trophy, a Gold Trophy, 10 Silver ones, and 43 Bronze ones. The entire list of achievements has been mentioned below:

There are 55 trophies in total in the game (Image via Ubisoft)

Platinum Trophy:

Assassin's Creed Shadows: Unlock every trophy.

Gold Trophies:

Epilogue: Complete the Epilogue.

Silver Trophies:

Death Blossom : Defeated all Shinbakufu.

: Defeated all Shinbakufu. Limitless : Find a legendary piece of gear of each type.

: Find a legendary piece of gear of each type. In Case of Trouble : Fully upgrade your tools and ammunition.

: Fully upgrade your tools and ammunition. Unseen : Perform 5 assassinations in a row without being noticed or entering combat.

: Perform 5 assassinations in a row without being noticed or entering combat. Unstoppable : Use Samurai Stand before performing a Finisher on an enemy.

: Use Samurai Stand before performing a Finisher on an enemy. Mortal Reminder: Complete an Objective Board.

Complete an Objective Board. Test Your Might: Defeat the final enemy in the tournament.

Defeat the final enemy in the tournament. Zen Master: Complete all kuji-kiri.

Complete all kuji-kiri. A Rare Occurrence: Complete all legendary sumi-e.

Complete all legendary sumi-e. Collector: Complete a collection.

Bronze Trophies:

Prologue: Complete the Prologue

Complete the Prologue A New League Rises: Complete Act 1 of the main story.

Complete Act 1 of the main story. An Oath Fulfilled: Complete Act 2 of the main story.

Complete Act 2 of the main story. Fall of the Shinbakufu: Complete Act 3 of the main story.

Complete Act 3 of the main story. The Thief: Meet Gennojo.

Meet Gennojo. The Toxin Master: Meet Oni-yuri.

Meet Oni-yuri. The Eager Assassin: Meet Yagoro.

Meet Yagoro. The Ronin: Meet Ibuki.

Meet Ibuki. The Warrior Monk: Meet Yaya.

Meet Yaya. The Sharpshooter: Meet Katsushime.

Meet Katsushime. Build Your League: Recruit your first ally.

Recruit your first ally. Front of the Pack: Fully train an ally.

Fully train an ally. Art of Ninjutsu: Master the way of the shinobi.

Master the way of the shinobi. Art of Kenjutsu: Master the way of the samurai.

Master the way of the samurai. Make it Personal: Engrave your first weapon.

Engrave your first weapon. Better than a Bucket: Equip legendary gear in all slots.

Equip legendary gear in all slots. Suture Self: Fully upgrade your rations.

Fully upgrade your rations. Sometimes: Perform a landing roll.

Perform a landing roll. Reeding is Fundamental: Escape conflict by using a breathing reed to hide in shallow water.

Escape conflict by using a breathing reed to hide in shallow water. Just Your Shadow: Distract the same enemy 3 times with shinobi bells.

Distract the same enemy 3 times with shinobi bells. Hook, Line, and Swinger: Stay airborne by swinging from one grappling hook point to another.

Stay airborne by swinging from one grappling hook point to another. Acrobatics: Perform a Leap of Faith from a grappling hook swing.

Perform a Leap of Faith from a grappling hook swing. Leap of Fail: Perform a leap of faith as Yasuke.

Perform a leap of faith as Yasuke. Adept Shinobi: Perform your first assassination.

Perform your first assassination. Master Shinobi: Assassinate an enemy through a shoji door.

Assassinate an enemy through a shoji door. Giant Slayer: Assassinate a powerful guardian in one go.

Assassinate a powerful guardian in one go. Adept Samurai: Perform your first finisher as Yasuke.

Perform your first finisher as Yasuke. Master Samurai: Parry an incoming projectile.

Parry an incoming projectile. This is Japan, Actually: Kick an enemy from a high place.

Kick an enemy from a high place. Overdesign III: Perform a Finisher on an enemy that is both Poisoned and Dazed.

Perform a Finisher on an enemy that is both Poisoned and Dazed. Final Hearing: Sheath your weapon immediately after an enemy dies from Bleed.

Sheath your weapon immediately after an enemy dies from Bleed. Adventurer: Shoot an enemy in the knee with an arrow.

Shoot an enemy in the knee with an arrow. Kofun Raider: Complete your first kofun.

Complete your first kofun. Good Form: Complete your first kata.

Complete your first kata. Sole Sanctum: Unlock the Hideout.

Unlock the Hideout. Chase the Morning: Add a sumi-e to the Hideout.

Add a sumi-e to the Hideout. Against Wood and Stone: Fully upgrade a building in the Hideout.

Fully upgrade a building in the Hideout. Everybody Benefits: Adopt a pet.

Adopt a pet. Happy Place: Reach the highest point on the map.

Reach the highest point on the map. Pathfinder: Visit every province on the map.

Visit every province on the map. Scouting Mission: Gather information using a scout.

Gather information using a scout. Would You Kindly?: Complete a contract in each province.

