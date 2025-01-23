Naoe vs Yasuke: How are the two Assassin's Creed Shadows protagonists different?

Assassin's Creed Shadows features two intriguing protagonists, Naoe and Yasuke. Each with different attributes, you can switch between these roles and engage with the Sengoku period of feudal Japan in diverse ways. Both protagonists contribute to a rich and engaging gameplay adventure with various abilities, weapons, movement mechanics, background narratives, and more.

This article highlights the major differences between Naoe and Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how these protagonists affect the overall gameplay.

All major differences between Naoe and Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Like Assassin's Creed Syndicate, Assassin's Creed Shadows lets you select between two distinct protagonists, Naoe and Yasuke, according to your preferences. Some iterations of the AC franchise let you choose the protagonists' gender at the beginning or necessitated using different characters per the narrative. However, the ability to conveniently alternate between two characters unveils entirely new dimensions to the experience.

With Naoe and Yasuke in AC Shadows, you can embark on an extraordinary journey characterized by their unique attributes. Some of the major differences between the game's two protagonists are shown below:

Different playstyles

Naoe is a fantastic option for a stealthy playstyle (Image via Ubisoft)

Naoe and Yasuke each possess distinct mechanics that can greatly influence your approach to gameplay. The role you select may be advantageous based on the specific requirements of a quest.

If the mission necessitates stealth or sneaking past enemies, opting for Naoe would be the more suitable choice. Her agility, proficiency in parkour, and effective use of a grappling hook enable her to navigate environments with ease. Engaging with Naoe captures the true essence of an assassin.

Conversely, Yasuke emphasizes confrontation and is equipped with substantial armor, which enhances his ability to absorb damage. Consequently, his speed of movement and ability to navigate the environment are less swift compared to Naoe's. Yasuke's gameplay aligns more closely with the protagonists from AC Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla.

Also read: AC Shadows vs AC Valhalla: Similarities and differences explored

Combat mechanics

Effectively deal with stronger enemies using Yasuke's heavy weapons (Image via Ubisoft)

Some missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows require you to silently deal with enemies from behind after they have been marked from a distance. Naoe demonstrates exceptional proficiency in this aspect due to her ability to conceal herself within shadows. She can crawl and remain hidden in dark spaces, effectively evading enemy sight. Additionally, her relatively small weapons prove advantageous in these circumstances.

In situations where the mission necessitates engaging formidable enemies equipped with heavy armor, Yasuke emerges as an excellent option. His proficiency in handling heavy weaponry to break armor, along with his adeptness in utilizing the bow, proves advantageous across a range of scenarios.

Difference in Mastery

Unlocking different abilities in Mastery impacts the gameplay (Image via Ubisoft)

The Mastery system in Assassin's Creed Shadows enables the selection and enhancement of various abilities for both characters. Notably, Naoe and Yasuke each possess six distinct abilities along with their unique skill trees. Here are the Mastery options for both of them:

Naoe's Mastery

Katana

Kusarigama

Tanto

Tools

Shinobi

Assassin

Yasuke's Mastery

Long Katana

Naginata

Kanabo

Teppo

Samurai

Bow

You can increase the Knowledge Rank and utilize Mastery Points to unlock various abilities in both characters' Mastery skill trees. Consequently, the unlocking of specific abilities for Naoe and Yasuke may prove advantageous in particular scenarios.

Also read: 5 ways Assassin’s Creed Shadows can make a major comeback

Wanted status

Switch character to deal with Wanted status (Image via Ubisoft)

The ability to alter your character's role in Assassin's Creed Shadows proves to be an effective strategy for evading Wanted status. For instance, if you are currently playing as Naoe and have garnered a negative reputation in a particular area, resulting in enemies seeking you out, you can seamlessly transition to Yasuke to evade detection. It also works the other way around.

Impacts on the story

Each character has a unique story to tell (Image via Ubisoft)

The game incorporates a multitude of RPG mechanics, and the selection of a character can greatly influence the results. Certain quests will require you to choose between Naoe and Yasuke, and this decision will modify the cutscene, dialogues, sequences, and other elements accordingly.

Notably, there are instances in which characters experience romantic influences from Naoe and Yasuke. This will alter the interactions certain individuals have with the selected protagonist and change the eventual outcomes.

The lore of these two characters is quite captivating. Despite possessing distinct motivations and perspectives in their battles, they stand united as allies against common enemies. Consequently, the combination of Naoe and Yasuke's unique traits to accomplish quests while simultaneously exploring their narratives makes Assassin’s Creed Shadows remarkable.

