Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to get the Just Your Shadow trophy

Just Your Shadow is a bronze achievement in Assassin's Creed Shadows. This is one of the 43 bronze trophies available in the game, and is quite easy to get your hands on. Assassin's Creed Shadows has two protagonists — Naoe and Yasuke. It is important to note that this achievement can be unlocked only if you are playing as Naoe.

Ad

With that out of the way, let's get into the details regarding how to get this achievement in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Just Your Shadow trophy guide in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Unlock the Shinobi Bell from Naoe's tool tree first (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Just Your Shadow is one of the easiest and quickest trophies that you can earn in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Even though this trophy falls under the category of a bronze achievement, it is still necessary to collect if you are aiming to platinum the game or for a 100% completion.

Ad

Trending

The objective is simple. You have to distract an enemy using the Shinobi Bell thrice. As soon as you manage to do so, you will see a shiny little pop-up on the screen conveying that you have successfully unlocked the Just Your Shadow trophy. However, before you can do so, you will have to get your hands on the Shinobi Bell tool first.

As mentioned previously, this achievement can only be unlocked when playing as Naoe. The Shinobi Bell can be unlocked via Naomi's tool tree. Once you have it unlocked and in your inventory, the easiest way to get this achievement is to maintain a safe distance from your enemy and then try distracting them using the bell.

Ad

Simply aim and throw the bell near your enemy. The Shinobi Bell will let out a slight sound when it hits the ground. As soon as the enemy moves forward to inspect the sound, throw another bell near them. Do this successfully thrice to finally get the Just Your Shadow trophy in AC Shadows.

Check out our other gaming guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.