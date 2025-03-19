Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to get the Acrobatics trophy

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Mar 19, 2025 13:31 GMT
Acrobatics is one of the many bronze trophies available in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Bronze trophies are generally quite easy to obtain, so you don't need to do anything special to unlock most of these. Fortunately, unlike many other achievements in the game, the Acrobatics trophy doesn't require a specific character. What this essentially means is you can play as Naoe as well as Yasuke when trying to unlock this achievement.

Here's a short and simple guide on how you can get your hands on this trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Unlocking the Acrobatics trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Even though getting this trophy is quite simple, in the grand scheme of things, this, just like every other trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows, is essential to unlock if you're aiming for a platinum trophy or 100 percent completion. To get this trophy, look for a grappling hook that's high enough with hay present below. You can also unlock a grappling hook from Naoe's tool tree. When you find one such hook, get on top of a building or a platform from where you can grapple this hook.

Once you grapple the hook, perform a leap of faith; you'll notice a its animation as well if you do it properly. Then, you'll see a pop-up on the screen showing you've successfully unlocked the achievement even before you land on the hay. Leap of Faith is a stunt that has been a part of almost every Assassin's Creed game.

Remember, only if you land on a hay stack will the jump be considered a Leap of Faith. If you cannot do it, climb down the rope a little to get a better swing.

